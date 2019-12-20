The best Spirograph set

When a British engineer named Denys Fisher introduced the first Spirograph set at a toy fair in 1965, he tapped into a demographic of non-artists who really wanted to create art. Those sprocketed wheels and rings helped many people discover their inner artist, one ballpoint pen or colored pencil at a time. Spirograph drawings were easy to create, and the results were almost always impressive.

While Spirograph sets may have changed over the years, with putty replacing pins and gel pens becoming more common, interest in them has rarely waned. There are even electronic versions available under different names on the internet. If you're in the market to experience the nostalgia of an original Spirograph set or want to introduce the craft to a new generation, read our helpful buying guide. At the top of our list is the Spirograph Award-Winning Deluxe Design Kit, a comprehensive kit inspired by the original 1966 model.

Considerations when choosing Spirograph sets

Number of components

Part of the appeal of a Spirograph set is having enough plates and wheels for hours of experimentation. More comprehensive sets may contain several different sizes and styles of plates, along with an assortment of round and shaped wheels. One type of wheel typically found only in larger sets is a rounded bar, often used to create oversized designs.

Set size

Most Spirograph sets are designed to fit on a student-size or family table, although the most compact models don't require much space at all -- they have a built-in table for holding small cards in place. When shopping for a Spirograph set, it's important to consider how much workspace is available.

Portability and storage

Better-quality Spirograph sets generally provide a way to keep the plates and wheels secured between sessions. Some wheels are very small and easy to lose during play. A set with a carrying case is always a good idea, especially if there is room for pencils, pens, paper, and pins.

Features

Plate attachments

One crucial element of working with a Spirograph is the stability of the plate. In order to achieve a good result, the plate must remain absolutely secure while the wheel completes its revolutions. To achieve this, original Spirograph sets included sharp metal pins, which were considered a safety hazard for younger users. Some sets use metal plates that are held in place by strong magnets, but these can be difficult to find. Modern Spirograph sets include a special adhesive compound called Spiro-putty that holds the plate to the work surface without leaving residue.

Commemorative, vintage, and deluxe sets

Some of the most comprehensive Spirograph sets were created to commemorate important dates in the history of the company. Shoppers looking for the vintage experience of an original Spirograph set probably want to look for these special editions. There are also deluxe sets available that include virtually every wheel and plate the company produces, including high-quality metal components.

Price

Compact or travel-size Spirograph sets can be found on store shelves for less than $10, but shoppers should expect to pay between $15 and $25 for a comprehensive full-size collection. Commemorative and deluxe sets can cost $25 or more, but the additional pieces and durable construction are worth the added investment.

FAQ

Q. Sometimes I use a Spirograph wheel and the results aren't very good. What am I doing wrong?

A. One thing that many people don't realize about a Spirograph wheel is that there is a right side and a wrong side. The holes are beveled to hold pens in place, so the correct top side is wider than the bottom side. If you placed the wheel in the wrong orientation, the pen might skip during use.

Q. When was the first Spirograph set released to the public? I can't remember a time without one.

A. A British engineer introduced the first Spirograph set at a toy fair in 1965, but it was not released to the general public until 1966.

Spirograph sets we recommend

Best of the best: Spirograph Award Winning Deluxe Design Kit - 45 Piece Set

Our take: This deluxe edition is ideal for those who want to experience the nostalgia of the very first Spirograph set.

What we like: Generous supply of rings and wheels. Includes carrying case for easy transportation. Patterned after the original 1965 Spirograph set.

What we dislike: Original pens have a limited amount of ink. Uses putty instead of pins to hold rings in place.

Best bang for your buck: Spirograph Travel Set

Our take: While it may only contain one ring and six wheels, this travel Spirograph set keeps younger users entertained on long trips.

What we like: Storage box doubles as drawing platform, with permanent ring in place. All parts stored securely in case. Compact design, easy to use in cars.

What we dislike: Smaller wheels and rings can be harder to control. Paper is challenging for children to insert.

Choice 3: Super Spirograph 75-Piece Jumbo Kit (50th Anniversary Edition)

Our take: Adults and older children will enjoy the expanded options provided by this oversized Spirograph set.

What we like: Does not require pins. Wide assortment of rings and wheels included. Can accommodate gel pens as well as ballpoints and pencils.

What we dislike: Claim of 75 pieces includes the drawing paper. Plastic rings and wheels are flimsy.

