The best speed bag

Speed bags aren't just for Olympic hopefuls and heavyweight champs. A speed bag is a smaller version of a traditional punching bag. When you punch a speed bag, it swings back toward you quickly, ready for the next punch. Boxers often use them to work on their hand-eye coordination, but they can also provide a great workout for anyone who's up for a new challenge. Getting into a good rhythm on a speed bag takes time and patience. Once you get the hang of it, though, you'll feel like you have the eye of a tiger, even if you only have the speed of a housecat.

If you're in the market for a speed bag, then read the following helpful buying guide. We've included expert advice and a few reviews of our favorites, including our top pick, the Ringside's Cleto Reyes Speed Bag, a durable, handmade option that's ready for some regular daily punishment.

Considerations when choosing speed bags

The most common sizes for speed bags are 4" x 7" and 10" x 13". However, most companies now categorize their speed bags as either extra-small, medium, large, or extra-large. Larger bags don't move quite as quickly as smaller ones, making them easier to use. A heavier bag is also more effective for toning your arms. You can also buy multiple speed bags in different sizes to give some variety to your workouts.

Most speed bags have an outer shell made from leather or synthetic leather. While synthetic leather is an acceptable material, genuine leather bags are more durable. The biggest advantage to a synthetic leather speed bag is price.

Most speed bag bladders are made from either latex or rubber. Latex is preferable, though rubber is an acceptable alternative. While latex is durable and lightweight, rubber can be heavier and slower. Plastic bladders are not advisable, as they're stiff and can be uncomfortable to hit.

Speed bags can be attached to a wall, or they can sit atop a freestanding base. The advantage of a freestanding bag is that it can be put away when not in use. Wall-mounted bags, on the other hand, aren't ideal for small spaces. They typically come with all of the mounting equipment, which can permanently affix the bag to the wall. This may not be ideal if you're in a rental situation. Wall-mounted models are, however, more stable and are more effective at absorbing hits. Although a few wall and platform mounts come with a speed bag included, most do not. When you purchase a speed bag, chances are you'll need to buy the mount separately.

Features

Strong seams are an important part of any quality speed bag. While the seams in some bags are double or triple reinforced, others aren't reinforced at all. It's best to pay a little more for a bag that has stronger seams. In the long run, it can end up costing you far less.

If you purchase a floor mount platform for your speed bag, try to find one that has a solid base that you fill with sand or water to keep it stable. It should have a height adjustment so you can properly place the bag for your workout. Most also include a high-tension spring which allows the bag to move quickly.

Some of the better wall-mounted platforms also include a height adjustment feature. As a general rule, the larger the board, the less it will likely vibrate.

Price

Most speed bags cost between $15 and $225. $15 speed bags are usually made from synthetic leather and have a rubber or latex bladder. For $50, you can get a genuine leather bag with a latex bladder. If you plan to spend up to $225, expect a leather bag with a latex bladder, and highly reinforced seams.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to wear boxing gloves in order to train on a speed bag?

A. No. Although it's perfectly fine to wear boxing gloves while using a speed bag, sometimes you can get more out of your workout by using bare hands or hand wraps.

Q. Can I re-inflate my speed bag if it deflates over time?

A. Yes you can. The bladder of your speed bag may eventually deflate. The manufacturer should offer instructions on the proper way to reinflate to the appropriate air pressure.

