The best special education school supply

Helping special education students thrive in classrooms requires a tailored approach that takes their unique needs into consideration. For that reason, many parents, teachers, and therapists select special education school supplies.

Fortunately, there are plenty of special education school supplies on the market, ranging from adaptive pencil grips to visual planners. These supplies are highly accommodating — swaddle swings, for example, help kids manage their anxiety by instilling a sense of security. Fidget toys help relieve stress for kids with ADHD by allowing them to occupy their hands to focus better during learning.

To help you learn more about special education school supplies, we’ve compiled this buying guide. We’re including an overview of popular categories, and we’re sharing a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice, SENSORY4U Indoor Therapy Swing for Kids, functions as a highly flexible therapeutic cradle to help kids find a comfortable, secure position in no time.

Considerations when choosing special education school suppliesSpecial education school supplies based on needs

Fine motor and gross motor skills: Fine motor skills refer to the tiny muscles in hands and fingers that control holding, gripping, or manipulating everyday items. Kids with special needs benefit from using items to develop and master these skills, such as jigsaw puzzles, art sets, or modeling dough.

Gross motor skills refer to larger muscles in the body that are responsible for walking, kicking, or lifting. To help kids improve their muscle control and coordination, it’s recommended that kids with special needs work with balance boards, ride-on toys, and balls.

Sensory integration: Kids with sensory integration needs benefit from positive sensory experiences. This includes allowing them to see, touch, or hear in calmer settings where they won’t feel overwhelmed. Popular items that may aid in sensory integration include snuggle wraps, swaddle swings, weighted blankets, and headphones, to name a few.

Language development: Kids with language development needs require support and assistance in expressing themselves or developing their communication skills. These items are highly visual, offering a different medium for kids to express themselves other than verbally. Some supplies that may help include conversation flipbooks, whiteboards, flashcards, and emoji tools.

Behavioral: Kids with behavioral needs benefit from improving their self-esteem and self-control. For this reason, use supplies that help kids monitor and manage their behavior. One of the most popular supplies in this category is pocket charts, followed by reward boards, facial expression posters, and reminder bracelets.

Price

Small, simple supplies like pencil grips or sensory squishies cost $10 and below. Larger items like balance boards or flashcard sets cost $12 to $50. Supplies such as swaddle swings or deluxe fidget toy sets cost anywhere from $50 to $150. The priciest supplies, such as interactive whiteboards or tablets, run as high as $300 to $1,000.

FAQQ. What are some popular special education school supplies for middle school and high school students?

A. Many students in this age range benefit from using voice or audio recorders for lectures and lessons so they can go back and revisit information at their own pace. Tablets are also helpful, since there are a broad range of adaptive learning apps available.

Q. How do I build the right set of special education school supplies for my classroom?

A. It’s an ongoing process, which is why many special education teachers add new products on a regular basis. To stay on top of up-and-coming products, many teachers join online special education forums and follow educational toy and supply companies on social media.

Special education school supplies we recommend

Best of the best: SENSORY4U Indoor Therapy Swing for Kids

Our take: A popular option that offers comfort and a sense of security through therapeutic cuddling.

What we like: Made with flexible material that lets kids wiggle into a comfortable position. Updated design is much wider, making it more effective at cradling kids. Helps with exercise, motor control, and anxiety management.

What we dislike: Only available in one color. Material could be a bit wider than it is.

Best bang for your buck: Show to Tell Communication Cards

Our take: A 24-card flipbook on a ring that helps kids communicate simple phrases with text and images.

What we like: Deck of square cards is easy for kids to flip through to find the right phrase. Text and images are clear and easy to read. Can be used in a wide variety of social settings. Helps kids express themselves and set boundaries.

What we dislike: Some parents felt the cards weren't suitable for younger kids, including kindergarteners.

Choice 3: Fi-gent Sensory Fidget Toys Bundle

Our take: A well-rounded assortment of toys with a variety of textures and functions to keep hands occupied.

What we like: Assortment includes stress ball, Rubik’s cube, and squishies. All pieces are well-made and hold up to heavy daily use. Most are pocket-sized for easy portability. Helps kids relieve anxiety and may boost focus during learning.

What we dislike: Toys are on the smaller side, so it’s not a suitable option for everyone.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.