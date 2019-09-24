The best spatula

Are you bothered by humdrum cooking utensils? It's high time to upgrade your collection with a brand-new spatula.

Spatulas shoulder a lot of responsibility in a kitchen. From flipping breakfast favorites to serving as a sauté master, they get more use than most other utensils. Choose one that pairs well with your pots and pans-- silicone spatulas are ideal for nonstick surfaces, whereas metal styles have a hearty construction for stainless steel cookware. Spatulas are also preference-oriented, as some people prefer small ones with short handles, while others like spatulas with wide blades that handle countless kitchen duties.

You'll flip once you choose a new spatula, which is why we assembled this definitive buying guide for you. We're even including our favorite spatula, the Di Oro's 600ºF Heat-Resistant Silicone Three-Piece Set, whose shape and size variety satisfies all your cooking needs.

Considerations when choosing spatulas

Rubber spatula: If you're scraping bowls for baking, making omelettes, soup making, or transferring food between containers, rubber spatulas are ideal. They're flexible enough to grab every bit of food, which makes cleaning the container easier.

Turner: These spatulas are intended for high-heat cooking on stovetops or grills. They're usually made of metal, though there are plastic and silicone styles available. Turners are great for transferring food in a large sweeping motion.

Frosting spatula: Bakers use these to evenly spread frosting, as they have a unique shape that allows for total control and easy manipulation. Depending on what type of baked goods you're frosting, you have a range of sizes to choose from with these.

Fish spatula: These uniquely shaped spatulas are used to flip delicate fish without causing it to break or piece off while it's cooking. They're also ideal for flipping large omelettes and dense baked goods, such as griddle cakes.

Features

Spatulas come in stainless steel, silicone, wood, and plastic. To choose the best one for your kitchen, you'll need to consider both the heat level as well as the finish of your pans.

Stainless steel: Stainless steel spatulas are ideal for high-heat cooking in stainless steel, cast-iron, or copper pans. Unfortunately, they'll permanently scratch nonstick pans and should never be used on enameled cast-iron pans.

Silicone: Silicone is one of the most versatile materials for spatulas, as they also handle high-heat situations and won't scratch the surface of any pots or pans. You'll need to check their heat-resistance grade, which generally ranges between 350ºF and 600ºF.

Wood: Wood spatulas are less popular, but like silicone spatulas, they're safe to use on all cooking surfaces. They're difficult to clean and are susceptible to splintering, so they're not ideal for long-term use.

Plastic: Plastic spatulas are budget-friendly options, though they're not intended for high-heat cooking. They're best for baking and are often available in value-buy sets.

Other qualities

Dishwasher-safe: Certain spatulas are dishwasher-safe, but, for the most part, are best placed in the top rack. It makes kitchen cleanup easier, and thoroughly sanitizes the spatula between uses.

Heat-resistant handles: Spatulas with heat-resistant handles won't melt when they come in contact with a hot pan, which is common if you lay it on the side while you cook. It also means the handle won't heat up, so you'll avoid unnecessary burns to your hands.

Perforations: These spatulas are ideal for flipping foods and letting fat and grease drip through them. As a result, you can transfer foods like burgers and omelettes from pan to plate with minimal mess.

Price

You can snag a basic but well-performing spatula for this side of $10. A spatula set will run you between $10 and $25, and if you'd like professional-quality spatulas, expect to spend closer to $35 for a set.

FAQ

Q. Can I use my baking spatulas for stovetop cooking?

A. Only if your baking spatulas are heat-resistant. Because many of them are intended for use on cold or room-temperature foods such as cakes, you'll need a spatula that can handle heat exposure, preferably one that withstands 400 degrees or more.

Q. What's the best shape for a pancake spatula?

A. For flipping pancakes as well as burgers and even omelettes, opt for a spatula with a square blade. Its width balances the food and lets you have control as your turn it in the pan.

Spatulas we recommend

Best of the best: Di Oro's 600ºF Heat-Resistant Silicone Three-Piece Set

Our take: Perfect for the professional chef or skilled cook. Impressive quality backed by a hearty manufacturer's warranty. Refined high-quality look.

What we like: BPA-free and FDA-approved. Solid construction with inside stainless steel bone. Three sizes cover pretty much all your kitchen needs.

What we dislike: Not entirely dishwasher friendly, and silicone is a bit too rigid and tough to manipulate for some people.

Best bang for your buck: GLOUE's Silicone Spatula Four-Piece Set

Our take: Brightly colored set of four spatulas, all for a price lower than the cost of a single spatula from competing brands.

What we like: Has 450-degree heat resistance and is BPA-free. Set comes with a lifetime guarantee.

What we dislike: Not everyone is sold on the short handles, and some people feel the small spatula is a throwaway, as it only has limited practicality.

Choice 3: OXO Good Grips' Large Silicone Flexible Turner

Our take: Ideal for the minimalist cook who wants a one-size-fits-all spatula in their kitchen. Fair quality, and price reflects what you should expect from it.

What we like: Designed for seamless flipping of eggs, pancakes, and burgers in nonstick pans. Non-slip grip is comfortable to hold.

What we dislike: Some reports of flimsy ends and "buckling" of the spatula after a few months of use.

