The best sparkling wine

When there's a cause for celebration -- or just simply a need for a refreshing drink, especially during brunch -- it's likely time for a glass of sparkling wine.

Sparkling wine is wildly diverse, and there is undoubtedly a bottle that will appeal to any discerning taste: It may be dry or sweet, fruity or mineral, and even white or red. Sparkling wine undergoes the same fermentation process as wine, and then undergoes a secondary fermentation to create something bubbly and unique.

Our guide will detail all the flavors and tastes that are possible in a bottle of sparkling wine and includes a few reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label, is from a top brand famous for its crowd-pleasing Champagnes.

Considerations when choosing sparkling wines

Common types

There are a variety of sparkling wine types available; most countries have a predominant type that they produce. These are among the most popular.

Champagne: Often mistakenly used interchangeably with "sparkling wine," Champagne must come from its namesake region in France in order to be labeled as such and is highly regulated for quality. Typically, Champagne is light, acidic, and dry, though some may be a bit sweet. Enjoy a glass with fried foods or fish -- or just by itself.

Cava: This sparkling wine from Spain is similar to Champagne in that it's often light, dry, and citrusy, but it typically costs less than its French cousin. Cava pairs well with Mexican and Spanish cuisine.

Prosecco: A light sparkling wine offering from Northern Italy, prosecco may be dry, extra dry, or brut, which will contain little or no sugar at all. It also typically features green fruit flavors and, as expected, complements Italian fare quite nicely.

Other regions

While those three countries are among the most popular producers of sparkling wine, many other countries make quality offerings as well. Check out Sekt from Germany or Cap Classique from South Africa. California, Australia, and New Zealand also produce appealing sparkling wines, and often at a lower price.

Designations

Most countries that make sparkling wine, particularly France, Italy, and Spain, feature official designations that denote the quality and contents of a bottle of a sparkling. These names can be long and complicated, and include any number of abbreviations, but understanding their meaning will help you determine its dryness, age, and overall taste.

Features

Sparkling red

We tend to think of sparkling wine as exclusively white, but there are options made from rosé and red wine as well. Lambrusco from Italy, Shiraz from Australia, and Bugey-Cerdon from France are all popular types of red sparkling wine. Check out these for some red- or black-fruit notes, or if you're seeking a medium-bodied sparkling wine.

Pressurization

If the intensity and persistence of bubbles in sparkling wine aren't your thing, look for options that feature less pressurization. Wine pressurized at between one and three atmospheres is deemed semi-sparkling, while wine made with less than one atmosphere of pressurization is beady. These options may be more palatable.

Price

You can find a decent bottle of sparkling wine suitable for drinking by itself or for making cocktails for under $30. Most quality bottles will run from $30 to $70.

FAQ

Q. How long does sparkling wine last?

A. While some wine, particularly reds, may last up to a week after opening, sparkling wine should really be enjoyed within the first day, or even first hours. A preserver may keep it fresh for a few days, but the effervescence will subside and is best enjoyed once the cork is popped.

Q. How should I open and serve sparkling wine?

A. As the bottle is pressurized, that cork on the bottle is ready to burst. Once you remove the foil and wiring, always have a cloth or a hand over the cork. Slowly wiggle it to remove and you'll hear the "pop." Serve in a flute glass and pour carefully about halfway up, as the bubbles will rise to the top before they fall again.

Sparkling wines we recommend

Best of the best: Veuve Clicquot

Our take: One of the most popular brands, this Champagne is known for what's in the bottle -- and the bottle itself.

What we like: Dry, bright, and bold, this Champagne is tasty on its own or paired with meats and cheeses. Features notes of citrus and apple.

What we dislike: High cost, some of which is influenced by branding.

Best bang for your buck: NV Langlois Chateau Crémant de Loire Brut

Our take: A French sparkling wine that is similar to the quality of Champagne but comes at a lower cost.

What we like: A mix of chenin blanc, chardonnay, and cabernet Franc creates a dry, fruity, and acidic sparkling. Pairs well with vegetables and seafood.

What we dislike: Nothing, especially given the price.

Choice 3: La Marca Prosecco

Our take: Beautiful fruity and lively off-dry sparkling wine from Italy.

What we like: Hints of honey, apple, and peach. Crisp, light, and refreshing. Drink by itself or with seafood.

What we dislike: Some residual sugar; not the driest option available.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.