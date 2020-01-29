A lot of us know we should be drinking more water, but it can be tough to give up fizzy, bubbly soda. Sparkling water can be the perfect alternative because it doesn't have the sugar and calories that soda does but still provides plenty of bubbles. If you're trying to cut back on the amount of soda you drink, sparkling water is a great way to transition to a healthier beverage without giving up the refreshing taste of bubbles.

Our buying guide can provide all the tips you need to find the best sparkling water for your fridge. We've included specific product recommendations at the end, too, such as our top pick from Perrier, which is naturally carbonated spring water that has plenty of bubbles without being as salty as other mineral waters.

Considerations when choosing sparkling water

Type

Natural sparkling water is sourced from underground springs and rivers. It's often known as sparkling mineral water because it contains trace minerals from rocks within the natural bodies of water. Natural sparkling water can be high in sodium, though, so if you're watching your salt intake, it's not the best choice. It's often made with water from the European mountains, too, which can make it more expensive.

Sparkling water is regular water that's been carbonated with carbon dioxide. It's also known as seltzer or carbonated water and may be flavored with natural fruit oils or juices. It's a good option for anyone watching their sodium intake.

Club soda is also carbonated using carbon dioxide, but sodium bicarbonate, potassium sulfates, and sodium chloride are also added for flavoring. It's often mixed into cocktails but contains a great deal of sodium.

Tonic water stands out among sparkling waters because it isn't calorie-free. It's carbonated, but sugar or high fructose corn syrup are mixed in to sweeten it. It also features quinine, which is a natural chemical that imparts a bitter flavor that works well in mixed drinks.

Bottles vs. cans

Sparkling water is typically available in either aluminum cans or plastic bottles. Neither really affects the flavor, but bottled sparkling water is usually less expensive per ounce than water in cans. You can reseal bottles, too, so you don't have to worry about spills. Cans usually don't go flat as quickly as bottles, though.

Features

Flavors

Sparkling water is naturally unflavored, but some varieties are flavored with natural fruit oils. You can find sparkling water in flavors like lemon, lime, orange, grapefruit, or raspberry. Some brands even offer variety packs, which feature more than one flavor, so you're able to sample several to see which you like best.

Keep in mind that some sparkling waters include artificial flavors, fruit juices, or fruit pieces, so they aren't calorie-free.

Additives

Some sparkling waters have vitamins, minerals, or other nutrients added to them to increase their nutritional value. Some nutritional additives can interact with medications or other supplements, so be sure to read labels carefully to know what additives a sparkling water contains.

Price

You can usually expect to pay between five to 10 cents per ounce for sparkling water. Bottled sparkling water with natural flavors typically goes for about five cents an ounce, while canned variations with natural flavors cost about seven cents per ounce. The highest-quality sparkling waters generally cost about 10 cents an ounce.

FAQ

Q. Is sparkling water as hydrating as flat water?

A. Sparkling water can keep you hydrated just as well as still or flat water, but only if it contains water and nothing else. Club sodas and other waters with added sodium bicarbonate and other minerals aren't as hydrating.

Q. Can sparkling water affect bone health?

A. No. Unlike soda, sparkling water isn't thought to weaken bones.

Sparkling waters we recommend

Best of the best: Perrier's 16.9-Ounce Carbonated Mineral Water, 24-Pack

Our take: A classic sparkling water that offers a great taste on its own or when used in a mixed drink.

What we like: Made from naturally carbonated spring water. Offers more bubbles than many other brands. Doesn't have as salty a flavor as other mineral waters.

What we dislike: The excessive fizziness can sometimes feel rough on the throat.

Best bang for your buck: San Pellegrino's 33-Ounce Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, 12-Pack

Our take: One of the best-known brands in the sparkling water game, San Pellegrino delivers an excellent value for their large 33-ounce bottles.

What we like: Features more subtle bubbles for anyone sensitive to carbonation. Complements a wide variety of meals. Offers great flavor on its own, too.

What we dislike: Some may find the subtle carbonation underwhelming.

Choice 3: Spindrift's 12-Ounce Four-Flavor Variety Pack, 24-Count

Our take: A blend of sparkling water and fruit juice that's an ideal way to transition away from sugary sodas.

What we like: Uses real fruit juice for flavoring, so there's no added sugar. Available in a variety pack that includes lemon, grapefruit, orange-mango, and raspberry-lime flavors. Offers fuller flavor than other sparkling waters or seltzers.

What we dislike: Some find the flavor to be slightly bitter.

