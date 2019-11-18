The best space saver bag

Whether you're storing coats and heavy bedding for the summer or packing away clothes that you wear infrequently, a space saver bag can cut the amount of room your items take up. By using a vacuum technique, space saver bags reduce the volume of their contents by as much as 80%.

Read on to discover more about space saver bags and find out about our recommendations. Spacesaver's Premium Vacuum Storage Bags are our top choice thanks to their durability and reliability.

Considerations when choosing space saver bags

Air removal method

Space saver bags work by removing all the air from around your items, compacting them as much as possible. Different types of space saver bags use different methods. Some require you to remove the air using the suction hose on your vacuum cleaner or a hand pump. With these types of bags, you can use either option interchangeably. If you're home with access to your vacuum cleaner, this is the quickest and easiest method, but when traveling, you can pack a compact hand pump.

You can also find space saver bags that use the compression method to remove air. This means you roll the bag as tightly as possible from the bottom up. This is less effective than using a pump or vacuum but can still reduce volume by around two-thirds.

Sizes

You can buy space saver bags in small, medium, large, and extra-large or jumbo sizes. Choose your bag size depending on what you wish to store inside. The largest available space saver bags measure roughly 30 x 40 inches, which is big enough to store a comforter or duvet.

Long-term vs. short-term storage

Some space saver bags are meant for short-term storage, such as for traveling or moving. Others are meant for long-term storage, for six to 12 months. Those designed for long-term storage are more durable overall and usually have liners or inserts to help prevent mold and mildew.

Features

Double seal: Choose a space saver bag with a double seal if you want to be certain the seal won't burst open and cause the bag to reinflate.

Pump: Some space saver bags are sold with a free travel pump included.

Volume reduction: Your chosen space saver bag should list the volume reduction it can achieve -- this is usually between 60% and 80%.

Price

Space saver bags vary in price depending on size, quality, and number in a pack. Expect to pay between $2.50 and $5 per bag.

FAQ

Q. Can you repair a punctured or torn space saver bag?

A. Space saver bags don't work properly even with a small tear or puncture, as they're no longer able to create a seal to keep air from getting in. As long as you can determine its location, you can use duct tape to repair punctures or small tears, but it's not a permanent solution.

Q. Is it possible to overfill space saver bags?

A. It's tempting to stuff space saver bags so you don't need to use as many, but it's definitely possible to overfill them. If you overfill a space saver bag, it won't seal as effectively and is likely to let air in through the seal and reinflate. If your space saver bag is full to the brim or it's difficult to seal, you probably need to remove an item or two or opt for a bigger bag.

Space saver bags we recommend

Best of the best: Spacesaver's Premium Vacuum Storage Bags

Our take: If you need to store many items of different sizes and volumes, this variety pack contains a dozen bags in small, medium, large, and jumbo.

What we like: Each bag contains a lining to help prevent mold and mildew. Free hand pump included but also works with any vacuum. Effective double seal.

What we dislike: Bags reinflate if you overfill them.

Best bang for your buck: Spacesaver's Jumbo Storage Bags

Our take: If you mostly want to store comforters and other large items, this pack of six jumbo bags is reasonably priced.

What we like: Fits four pillows or a queen size comforter/duvet/bedding set. Airtight and watertight. Free travel pump included.

What we dislike: Large sized bags still take up some space when stored.

Choice 3: RoomierLife's Travel Space Saver Bags

Our take: These compression bags are affordable and great for travel as they don't require a vacuum or pump.

What we like: Contains a mixture of medium and large bags. Saves three times the space compared to not using a space-saving bag.

What we dislike: These don't save as much space as vacuum-style bags.

