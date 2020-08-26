The best space heater of 2020

Keeping your home or work area adequately heated in cold weather can be a challenge, even with central heating. A space heater can quickly and easily warm the area around it.

While you have a range of space heaters to choose from, including oil and electric, it can be difficult to find the best one to fit your needs.

We've researched the latest in space heater technology to bring you our favorite models of 2020. Our updated short list includes two new models, plus an old favorite that still stands up to scrutiny.

Best space heaters of 2020

1. Dr. Infrared Heater's Portable Space Heater: Our number one space heater and a newcomer to our list, this model looks great and has enough heating power to warm medium to large spaces.

2. Lasko's Ceramic Tabletop or Under-Desk Heater: This affordable space heater is a returning favorite thanks to the ratio of power to cost. It won't heat a large room, but it's excellent for smaller spaces and is exceptional for the price.

3. De'Longhi's Oil-Filled Radiator Space Heater: Another new choice, this oil-filled space heater is the closest thing you'll get to a radiator, so it's perfect for unheated rooms. The system is sealed, so you'll never need to refill the oil.

What you need to know before buying a space heater

The majority of space heaters on the market are electric heaters, but you can also find some models that use propane or are filled with oil. Some oil and propane heaters can run without the use of electricity, so they're great for camping or emergency use, but bear in mind that they need to be well ventilated.

Oil-filled radiator space heaters generally need to be plugged into a power outlet, but they provide radiant heat that's more akin to central heating, whereas standard electric space heaters use fans to blow heat around the room.

A quality space heater should have multiple heat settings, since you won't always want it on full blast. Basic heaters may offer low, medium, and high settings, while more advanced models have digital thermostats, allowing you to set a specific temperature, such as 73°F.

The exact area that a space heater can heat depends on the model but also varies according to conditions, so manufacturers don't usually specify an exact coverage area. For example, if it's snowy outside and you have no other source of heating, a space heater will only manage to warm a smaller area than it would on a relatively mild day.

If you're looking to save money on your heating bills, consider your heater's energy efficiency. Those with fans tend to have low power consumption, but oil-filled options provide more long-lasting heat so you may end up using them less overall.

Space heaters can range in price from around $20 for small, basic models to roughly $300 for high-end options that are designed to heat large rooms.

FAQ

Q. Can a space heater heat a whole home?

A. This depends on the size of your home. If you live in a studio or small one-bedroom apartment, a space heater may be able to warm your whole home, but generally they're used for heating a single room only. Space heaters are designed for supplemental heating alongside a central heating system. If you don't have a home heating system in place, your best bet would be to use a radiator-style space heater in each room.

Q. Are space heaters safe?

A. Any electrical appliance can experience dangerous faults, but space heaters are generally safe overall. Look out for models that have been safety tested by a third-party lab or organization.

In-depth reviews for best space heaters

Best of the best: Dr. Infrared Heater's Portable Space Heater

What we like: It's easy to set the temperature you want with the built-in thermostat. Dual heating system for optimal heat dispersal. Runs quietly.

What we dislike: The front metal grate gets hot, so be careful if you have young kids or pets.

Best bang for your buck: Lasko's Ceramic Tabletop or Under-Desk Heater

What we like: This low-cost heater has two heat settings plus a fan-only option. ETL listed for safety and has a cool-touch exterior so it's safe around children.

What we dislike: No timer, so you need to switch it off manually.

Choice 3: De'Longhi's Oil-Filled Radiator Space Heater

What we like: We love how energy efficient this heater is. It maintains your desired temperature rather than heating continuously. No need to replace oil.

What we dislike: Slow to warm a space, but it provides long-lasting heat once it gets going.

