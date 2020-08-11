The best sous vide machine of 2020

Whether it's baking, grilling, frying, or some other method, each chef chooses a medium to express themselves. If you prefer complete control down to the exact degree and second, a sous vide machine may be of interest to you.

Long a tool of professional chefs, a sous vide machine perfectly cooks food that has been prepared in vacuum-sealed bags in a container of temperature-controlled water. While it may sound intimidating at first, the process is quite simple, and the results are delicious.

If you'd like to learn a little more about the machines and the process as well as our top picks for 2020, keep reading.

Best sous vide machines of 2020

1. Breville's Joule Sous Vide: If you're looking for sleek and modern, there's no beating this newcomer to our short list.

2. Anova Culinary's Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano: This long-standing favorite of ours is highly versatile, accurate, and fairly priced.

3. Wancle's Sous Vide Cooker: If you're looking to give sous vide a try, this model, which has been on our list before, does the job without costing a fortune, making it a solid entry-level choice.

What you need to know before buying a sous vide machine

While it's possible to purchase an all-in-one sous vide machine that looks like a crockpot, most models look more like an immersion blender. To use a sous vide, simply attach it to a pot filled with water and drop in your prepared vacuum-sealed food (ziplock bags can also work as long as you don't leave in so much air that your food is floating on the surface). The device heats up the water to the desired temperature and circulates it so the food can cook evenly. The purpose of the sous vide machine is to be able to reach an extremely precise temperature and maintain it for a designated period of time, so you have complete control over the entire cooking process.

Quality sous vide machines have a sleek design, ensuring the unit is functional and attaches securely to a pot without taking up too much space. While push-button controls and an easy-to-read display are highly recommended, many individuals prefer a sous vide that can be controlled and monitored remotely.

The two ways to connect to your sous vide remotely are via Bluetooth (which means you must still be close to the unit while it's cooking) or WiFi. If you purchase a machine that has WiFi connectivity, you can start cooking your dinner no matter where you are, as long as it's ready to go.

Apps that connect your smart device to your sous vide must be compatible with the technology you currently use. Ideally, the app should also include live monitoring and recipes.

While it's possible to find a sous vide machine for under $100, between $150 and $200 is a better place to look. At this price level, not only is the quality higher, models have greater operating versatility with options such as Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity.

FAQ

Q. What does "sous vide" mean?

A. While the cooking process involves using temperature-controlled water, interestingly, the term translates to "under vacuum." This refers to the vacuum-sealing process the food undergoes before cooking.

Q. Is a sous vide machine dangerous?

A. While there are always risks associated with using hot water, a sous vide machine cooks at temperatures that are considerably lower than boiling water. Temperatures above 155ºF can scald on contact, but it takes approximately five minutes of exposure to be burned with 120ºF water.

In-depth reviews for best sous vide machines

Best of the best: Breville's Joule Sous Vide

What we like: Tops our list with its space-saving design and precision control. This is a fast-heating model that offers live doneness status and exceptional cooking control via your smartphone using WiFi or a Bluetooth connection.

What we dislike: There is no user interface located on the unit, so the only way to operate it is via a smart device.

Best bang for your buck: Anova Culinary's Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano

What we like: This highly adaptable model is ready to go out of the box. It features both manual and remote operation and the company includes thousands of free recipes in the Anova app.

What we dislike: If you're new to using a sous vide machine, it may take a little trial and error before cooking the perfect meal.

Choice 3: Wancle's Sous Vide Cooker

What we like: The 850 watts of power allow you to quickly heat up water and control it to within 0.1 degrees. The built-in handle and clip-on design make this product versatile and easy to use.

What we dislike: This model has a slightly bulkier design than some higher-priced units.

