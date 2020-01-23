The best soup spoon

Soup is a universal comfort food. It warms us up when we're cold and heals us when we're sick. But to get the most out of a bowl of delicious soup, you need the right soup spoon. Soup spoons are made in a few different sizes and styles, and which one you choose depends mostly on personal preference. No matter what, a good soup spoon is sure to improve your soup-eating experience.

If you're ready for new soup spoons, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice, Adloryea's Long-Handle Wooden Soup Spoons, are both functional and beautiful.

Considerations when choosing soup spoons

Presentation

Some soup spoons look like basic flatware, similar to your home's standard cutlery. However, some people prefer to have a more eclectic look to their soup spoons. You can even collect different shapes and sizes of soup spoons depending on the meal and your mood.

Handle design

Soup spoon handles can be either simple or extremely ornate. Most soup spoon handles are elongated with a small bowl shape at the end. Contemporary soup spoon designs tend to be smooth and simple, while more traditional ones may be more complex. Handles can be made from ceramic, metal, wood, or other organic materials.

Mouthfeel

Every soup spoon feels different in the mouth. While some people prefer the unobtrusive feel of a small spoon when sipping their soup, others prefer the hearty feel of a larger spoon. Think about which you prefer when choosing your soup spoons.

Spoon material and quality

Soup spoons are often made from hardwood, bamboo, plastic, porcelain, glass, ceramic, melamine, stainless steel, pewter, silver, copper, and even hemp. Thickness and weight both have an impact on the quality of soup spoons. Lower-quality spoons are usually less than 2 millimeters (mm) thick. A medium-quality spoon is roughly 2.5 mm thick. Luxury high-end soup spoons are mostly between 3 and 3.5 mm thick.

Features

Notch-and-hook design

Some soup spoons have what's called a notch-and-hook design. This type of spoon is convenient because it has a small notch to allow the spoon to sit on the edge of the bowl without falling in. Submerged soup spoons can be incredibly frustrating and messy, and a notch-and-hook can help ease this frustration.

Dishwasher safe

Some soup spoons are dishwasher safe. In order to know for sure, check the manufacturer's specs. Dishwasher-safe soup spoons make for quick and easy cleanup.

Carrying case

Though uncommon, some soup spoon sets come with a locking case for keeping your spoons safe. This is more likely with collectible soup spoons that might have pleasing designs on them.

Price

Most soup spoons cost between $1 and $20. Dollar soup spoons are budget-friendly and range from plastic to stainless steel. For $6, you can get either a single soup spoon or a set made from wood, silicone, ceramic, or porcelain. If you spend $20 or more, you're likely to get a hand-carved or antique soup spoon.

FAQ

Q. Is it possible to buy an edible soup spoon?

A. Yes, it is. This is relatively new, made popular by some environmentally friendly bakeries. Most of these spoons are made from wheat, sorghum, or rice flour.

Q. Does a soup spoon or a tablespoon hold more liquid?

A. That depends on the specific spoons in question. While some soup spoons have a capacity as high as three tablespoons of liquid, others can hold far less than a tablespoon.

Soup spoons we recommend

Best of the best: ADLORYEA's Long-Handle Wooden Soup Spoons

Our take: One of the most stylish soup spoon sets available.

What we like: Rustic wood design. Smooth mouthfeel. Lightweight spoons are also durable. Extra-long handles.

What we dislike: Must be washed by hand.

Best bang for your buck: Happy Sales' Notch-and-Hook Asian Spoons

Our take: This set takes the frustration out of eating soup.

What we like: Notch-and-hook design prevents spoons from falling into soup. Pleasing color combination. Spoons have a deep bowl for easy sipping.

What we dislike: Not microwave safe.

Choice 3: AmoVee's Stainless Steel Soup Spoons

Our take: Smooth, shiny classic design that blends in with any flatware set.

What we like: Comes in sets of six or eight. Handle is thin yet sturdy. Smooth edges make for a pleasant feel in the corners of your mouth.

What we dislike: Some found the spoons too light for their liking.

