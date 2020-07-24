The best soundbar of 2020

As televisions increasingly look to provide vivid colors, detailed images, and an array of applications, sound quality often takes a back seat -- but it doesn't need to if you add a soundbar.

Soundbars are sleek, rectangular devices that provide expansive, quality audio to your entertainment room. Their slender design allows them to easily sit below a TV on a stand or mounted on a wall.

They range in size, quality, and versatility; some options may include a subwoofer, while others can be paired to multiple speakers for an immersive experience.

Our guide highlights a new selection and a couple of our longtime favorites and provides you with all the information you need to shop for the perfect soundbar.

Best soundbars of 2020

1. Sonos Playbar: Still our top pick, this leading model by a trusted brand delivers crisp, clear audio and solid bass.

2. Bose Solo 5: We once again like this inexpensive yet reliable option for enhancing dialogue, though it lacks deep bass.

3. Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: A new addition, this versatile option features a soundbar and a subwoofer with app and Alexa control options.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a soundbar

You want a soundbar to match your audio needs. Some options are more geared toward dialogue and television shows, while others provide more depth and power for those who enjoy big, loud movies. Then there are those soundbars that cater to audiophiles.

Consider the number of speakers included. Most soundbars feature two (one on either end) but others may have three, four, or five, which may include an external subwoofer. Most products include a number in the tile followed by a ".1." That first number indicates how many speakers the soundbar includes.

Subwoofer inclusion is common. Typically, soundbars can't reach deep bass sounds that your subwoofer will be able to. If you listen to a lot of content with deeper, rich sound, you may want to consider a subwoofer. These may be connected directly to your soundbar or hook up wirelessly.

Inputs may also be an important consideration. Soundbars have HDMI ports to hook up to a TV, but they may also feature a USB input so you can play files off a drive.

Two-channel soundbars may cost under $150, but you can expect to spend up to $300 on a quality two- or three-speaker system that may include a subwoofer.

Soundbar tips

Compromise surround sound. Immersive sound comes with a high price tag, but you can save money by buying a soundbar with rear speakers. It won't produce surround sound exactly, but it gets pretty close without breaking the bank.

Opt for a wired connection. Wireless connections are convenient, but whenever possible, hook up a cable. It provides a clearer, more reliable sound without interference.

Match your TV brand. Companies like Sony, Samsung, and LG make both smart TVs and soundbars. Matching the brand guarantees convenient compatibility and lets you use the same remote to operate both devices.

Match your source. If you have high-quality content like that contained on some Blu-rays, you need a soundbar (and a TV) that can support that quality. DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Atmos, or Dolby TrueHD are among the higher-quality audio formats that are accepted by higher-quality soundbars.

Position centrally. The middle of the soundbar should line up with the middle of your TV, and both should be positioned equidistant from the wall. The soundbar should have a clear path to the listener in order to provide clear, booming audio.

Consider expansion. Some soundbars allow for the connection of additional speakers. You may want such an option if you're slowly investing in an immersive audio system.

In-depth reviews for best soundbars

Best of the best: Sonos Playbar

What we like: This versatile soundbar produces crisp dialogue for quiet stories, booming bass for big movies, and quality playback of any music. Control via Sonos app and pair with other speakers via WiFi.

What we dislike: High price. Requires a strong internet connection for convenient usage.

Best bang for your buck: Bose Solo 5

What we like: At a decent price, this soundbar is a starter investment for improving your TV's audio, particularly when it comes to dialogue. Boasts simple operation and impressive reliability.

What we dislike: Lacks a deep bass and doesn't get as loud as some desire.

Choice 3: Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

What we like: Comprehensive audio setup provides both clear dialogue and powerful bass. Subwoofer connects wirelessly. Control through Alexa and play directly from Spotify.

What we dislike: Bluetooth connection lacks range. Alexa and Spotify features may not be useful for everyone.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.