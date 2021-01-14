The best sound level meter

Sound is pressure — the louder the sound, the greater the pressure. The greater the pressure, the more damage it can do to your ears. If you’re in a noisy environment, it’s important to know how dangerous that can be for your hearing. A sound level meter can tell you exactly that.

Sound level meters should have a good range and be accurate. If you'd like to learn more about these useful devices, keep reading our guide, which includes a few short reviews of our favorites. Our number-one choice, the Reed Instruments Digital Sound Level Meter, is a high-quality model you can trust for an accurate reading.

Considerations when choosing sound level meters

Ranges

Frequency: Frequency is the range of sounds (low to high) that a sound level meter can hear. The human ear, for instance, can hear frequencies from 20 to 20,000 hertz (Hz). If your sound level meter can’t detect certain frequencies, it won’t be able to tell you how loud those frequencies are. The average sound level meter tends to have a range that starts at 31.5 Hz and can go up to around 8,000 Hz.

Decibel: Decibels are how loud or soft of a sound a sound level meter can detect. The typical range a sound level meter can detect is from 30 decibels (a whisper) to 130 decibels (a firecracker blast).

Resolution

The resolution tells you how precise a reading may be. Most models offer a 0.1 resolution.

Accuracy

Most sound level meters are reasonably accurate; even budget models have an accuracy that falls within a range of ±1.5 decibels. Unless you’re using a sound level meter for legal reasons, ±1.5 decibels should be accurate enough. Note that some models may have varying degrees of accuracy, depending on the frequency they’re measuring.

Features

Connectivity

If you purchase a sound level meter that features USB connectivity, you can share data with other devices, allowing you to store and better analyze that data.

Display

For your convenience, choose a sound level meter with a large backlit display that’s easy to read.

Controls

Simple, intuitive controls with a minimum of buttons that are large enough to easily press is the way to go.

Case

A sound level meter is a delicate device. A model that comes with a storage/travel case helps protect your purchase.

Power

Most sound level meters are battery-operated. Having an auto shut-off feature can help save you money on batteries. Occasionally, you may find a model that can run off an AC adapter. If you use your sound level meter frequently, look for a model with an AC adapter or one that’s rechargeable.

Price

While you can purchase an inexpensive sound level meter for as low as $20, between $50 and $100 is the average cost. If you need a precision model with the widest frequency range and greatest accuracy, you may need to spend over $300.

FAQ

Q. How loud is too loud?

A. The CDC's stance on volume is that any noise over 70 decibels experienced for a prolonged period of time can cause permanent hearing loss. The average vacuum cleaner runs at around 70 decibels.

Q. What is a sound level calibrator?

A. A sound level calibrator is a device that slips over your sound level meter and emits a tone that’s extremely accurate in level and frequency. You use it to check the accuracy of your sound level meter.

Sound level meters we recommend

Best of the best: Reed Instruments Digital Sound Level Meter

Our take: A top-of-the-line sound level meter with a number of advanced features that make it stand out from competitors.

What we like: Fast, accurate, and easy to operate. Features a backlit LCD display, which makes it easy to read. The included storage/travel case is appreciated.

What we dislike: This is a top-quality sound level meter, so you pay more for it.

Best bang for your buck: Risepro Sound Level Meter

Our take: If you’re looking for a budget sound level meter for general use, it’s hard to find a more affordable model.

What we like: This unit can be attached to a tripod and it has an auto power-off feature. The response time is 0.5 seconds.

What we dislike: Best saved for situations where precision is not as vital as a quick, general level check.

Choice 3: BAFX Products Advanced Sound Level Meter

Our take: A reasonably priced sound level meter with a number of features you would expect to find on a higher-priced model.

What we like: This model features software that can be used to analyze your sound level data. The unit can be powered by a six-volt DC wall adapter (not included) and it has an internal storage capacity of 4,700 data points.

What we dislike: The software that comes with this sound level meter is a bit dated.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.