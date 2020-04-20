The best Sony headphone

If you're looking for a new pair of reliable headphones with impeccable sound, you might want to give Sony headphones a try. This popular audio brand produces quality headphones across a wide range of price points, some highly affordable and others that rival top-end audio brands.

Read on to learn more about Sony headphones and get product reviews of our recommended options. Our top choice are Sony's WH1000XM2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones, which sound great and cancel out background noise for a more immersive experience.

Considerations when choosing Sony headphones

Headphone type

You'll find three main types of Sony headphones on the market: in-ear headphones, on-ear headphones, and over-ear headphones. It's important to choose the variety that best suits your needs.

In-ear headphones, also known as earbuds, are small and lightweight. They're great for travel and working out but generally can't rival the sound quality of decent on-ear or over-ear models.

On-ear headphones rest on the ears. They tend to cost less than over-ear models and are less bulky, but the pressure on your ears can become uncomfortable over time.

Over-ear headphones have large headpieces that completely cover your ears but don't press down on them (so the padded part sits around your ears), which makes them comfortable to wear all day. Top-of-the-line headphones tend to have over-ear designs, and while they're admittedly cumbersome, they do offer excellent sound quality.

Wired vs. wireless

Until recently, all headphones came with an attached wire to plug into your audio-playing device. However, wireless headphones are now becoming ever more prevalent, as they do away with annoying wires and give you the freedom to step away from your audio device while still listening. The downside to wireless headphones is that they need to be charged to be used in wireless mode, and they aren't compatible with devices that don't use Bluetooth. As such, many wireless Sony headphones come with an optional wire to use when you need it that plugs into the headphones at one end and the audio device at the other.

Features

Noise cancellation

It's frustrating when you can't enjoy your music, podcast, or other audio properly because of background noise. With noise-cancelling Sony headphones, that background noise is dampened or even completely cancelled out.

Microphone

It's fairly common for Sony headphones to have integrated microphones. If you have a microphone in your headphones, you can use them to take phone calls, participate in video chats, and talk to other players of online games.

Price

You can find some basic Sony earbuds and on-ear headphones for as little as $10 to $15, whereas top-end, over-ear, wireless, noise-cancelling Sony headphones cost around $300. Excellent mid-range options are priced from around $80 to $150.

FAQ

Q. Do Sony headphones have good sound quality?

A. Sony is a big name in audio equipment, so you can expect decent sound quality from Sony headphones, though it does vary widely across the range. You get what you pay for with headphones, so the audio quality on a basic pair of $30 Sony earbuds won't rival the superb sound quality of top-end $300 Sony headphones.

Q. What's the difference between passive and active noise cancelling?

A. Passive noise cancellation uses the physical properties of the headphones -- such as padding and tight-fitting over-ear designs -- to dampen sounds. Active noise cancellation detects ambient sounds in your vicinity and produces a second sound designed to cancel the background sound.

Sony headphones we recommend

Best of the best: Sony WH1000XM2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Our take: They might be a little pricey, but the industry-leading noise-cancelling technology and excellent sound quality make them well worth the cost.

What we like: Can be used either wired or wireless. EQ control via a smartphone app. Monitor background sound and adjust noise cancelation according. Easy-access touch controls.

What we dislike: Some quality issues with headband, particularly at the hinges.

Best bang for your buck: Sony MDRZX110/BLK ZX Series Stereo Headphones

Our take: Inexpensive wired headphones that give you decent sound quality, considering the tiny price tag.

What we like: Convenient folding design. Tangle-free cord. Three color options. Lightweight and relatively durable.

What we dislike: The on-ear design can feel uncomfortable over long periods of time.

Choice 3: Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass Earbud Headphones

Our take: These quality Sony earbuds fit comfortably and have an integrated mic for taking voice calls.

What we like: Powerful bass with neodymium magnets for an impressively full sound. Well-balanced audio. Playback controls via smartphone.

What we dislike: Good for the price, but true audiophiles will want more from the sound quality.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.