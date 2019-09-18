The best soldering iron

If you work with electronics, whether as a hobbyist or as a full-time job, a soldering iron is an indispensable tool. There are many choices for soldering irons, and it can be difficult to know how much you have to spend for the performance you need. We've put together a quick comprehensive guide to explain your choices, and we've made several recommendations. Our favorite, the Hakko Soldering Station FX888D-23BY Digital, is a high-quality tool with the power and flexibility to satisfy serious enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Considerations when choosing soldering irons

Power level

Soldering irons are usually rated by wattage, which can range between 10 watts for the cheapest models to more than 500 watts for heavy-duty irons used by plumbers. General-purpose soldering irons like those we feature are in the 10- to 65-watt range, and they are sufficient for most people's needs.

While entry-level soldering irons are basic tools -- they're either hot or not -- better models provide the temperature control that's necessary for versatility. The best offer a digital setting, which provides the precision for delicate circuitry. Temperature range can be anywhere from 120°F to 900°F. Some also offer readings in Celsius (°C).

Features

Stands/bases

Inexpensive soldering irons usually come with a simple stand, which is nothing more than a piece of bent metal. If there is a temperature-control setting, it will be a small dial on the handle of the iron, which can be accidentally knocked when you're holding it. That can lead to it not being hot enough to melt the solder effectively or conversely too hot that it burns the solder or components. You must keep an eye on it.

A soldering station offers a base unit with an on/off switch, a temperature-control dial (or digital readout), and a protective holder for the iron. Some models also have a spool holder for your solder. Thermostatic control makes it easy to set and maintain temperatures accurately.

Tips

A sponge for cleaning your soldering iron tip is vital and usually supplied. Though it's not included with the cheapest irons. A wire scrubber might also be provided.

Soldering iron tips come in a variety of shapes to suit different tasks. Basic irons usually only come with one; though they're interchangeable, so it shouldn't be difficult to find others. Better tools might come with as many as a half dozen. They are usually copper, which is excellent for heat transfer, with a chrome plating to make them more durable. However, they will wear eventually, so you should look at them as disposable. Be sure replacements are easy to obtain.

Kits

There are a number of soldering iron kits available, and one might be a good idea if you're just starting. Contents might include a soldering iron, a stand, tips, a cleaning pad, solder, an anti-static tweezers for handling delicate parts, and a desoldering pump. The pump is a hand-held device for sucking up molten solder when you're taking things apart.

Price

Cheap soldering irons start at less than $10, but if you want even minimal heat control you'll need to spend about $15. A good basic soldering station is about $40 to $60. Professional kits run from $100 to $150.

FAQ

Q. Can I use the same soldering iron for electrical and stained glass work?

A. It's possible, and high-quality soldering stations can certainly generate enough heat. However, typically you need a large tip to melt sufficient solder for stained glass work, so you might need a heavy-duty model.

Q. Is a soldering iron safe for young people to use?

A. They are quite simple and safe tools. The only thing you have to be wary of is the tip, which can reach 900°F. Much depends on the person's dexterity, but we would recommend adult supervision at all times.

Soldering irons we recommend

Best of the best: Hakko Soldering Station FX888D-23BY Digital

Our take: A superb professional-grade soldering iron, controller, and stand.

What we like: Comfortable for all-day work. Stable stand with sponge and cleaning wire. Precise digital control for a wide temperature range. Six tips included.

What we dislike: Little. Expensive but a long-term investment.

Best bang for your buck: Weller Soldering Station WLC100 40-Watt

Our take: Affordable high-quality tool from one of the market leaders.

What we like: Broad heat range makes it more than just an entry-level iron. Sturdy and safe stand with clear temperature-control dial. Excellent value for money.

What we dislike: Only one tip included. A few owners had reliability issues (though not many).

Choice 3: Tabiger Soldering Iron Adjustable Temperature Welding

Our take: Cheap, but comprehensive kit perfect for the occasional solderer.

What we like: Heats quickly. Kit has everything a beginner needs including desoldering pump and five tips, all in a smart case.

What we dislike: Variable quality. Heat control lacks the precision for delicate work.

