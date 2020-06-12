The best solar-powered watch

Whoever coined the cliché that a stopped clock is correct twice a day clearly didn't own a solar-powered watch. These advanced timepieces free you from the inconvenience of dead batteries and tangles of charging cables, thanks to their subtle solar panels.

Many early solar watches looked like sci-fi movie props, but today, you can find models appropriate for galas, golfing, and everything in between. Keep reading to find the right watch for your wrist and wallet, and check out our top pick, Citizen's Men's Eco-Drive Chandler Field Watch. It balances sophistication and ruggedness in a design that charges via natural or artificial light.

Considerations when choosing solar-powered watches

Analog vs. digital

Most solar-powered watches are analog timepieces, meaning they display the time using hour, minute, and sometimes second hands. They have a more classic appeal that can be easily dressed up or down for the occasion. However, analog watches are challenging for some people to read and usually lack alarm and stopwatch options.

Digital watches are harder to find in the solar-powered market, but a number of quality options are available. Though they're less dressy, many prefer digital watches because they're easier to read than analog models. Digital watches may have more bells and whistles -- like alarms and stopwatch settings -- but using these functions may drain your battery more quickly.

Features

Charging

By definition, every solar-powered watch charges using the sun's rays. Many can be charged by indoor light, although it may take longer. This flexibility makes solar watches practical even for those who spend most days indoors. Be sure to read charging instructions thoroughly -- direct sunlight is recommended for many watches, but manufacturers warn it can destroy certain models.

Bands

Watch bands are designed in a variety of materials and colors. If you want a digital watch, you'll most likely be purchasing a plastic band. There's greater variety among analog timepieces, which may have bands made from metal, fabric, plastic, leather, or faux leather. Metal bands are considered dressier but may be less comfortable or practical for recreation and exercise. Leather bands offer a comfortable alternative that's also attractive and durable, but some may want to avoid them due to water exposure or ethical concerns. Plastic and faux leather are vegan, animal-friendly options but may lack durability.

Subdials

Higher-end watches often feature inset, specialized subdials.These small dials can provide stopwatch functionality, reflect different time zones, display the date, or even track the phases of the moon. Bells and whistles like these may add convenience and value but also cut into battery life.

Water resistance

Many solar-powered watches are designed to withstand water, but the degree varies by design. Watches intended for more formal wear usually offer minimal water resistance. Sport models, on the other hand, may resist water to a certain depth or even be fully waterproof.

Design

Many watches are designed with men or women in mind; others are intentionally unisex. An accessory you use daily must fit your needs for style and functionality. Base your purchase on your taste and lifestyle rather than a marketing label.

Price

Watches that run on advanced solar batteries often cost more than their traditional counterparts. Still, you can find quality, casual solar-powered watches for under $50. Middle-of-the-road options cost around $100, while the highest quality models set you back $150 to $200.

FAQ

Q. How do solar-powered watches work?

A. These environmentally friendly timepieces have small solar panels built into them, usually below the crystal or dial. The panel absorbs light and converts it to electricity that powers the watch battery. Some watches can be charged by both sunlight and indoor light, although they charge more quickly under natural light.

Q. How long do solar-powered watches usually last?

A. Several manufacturers recommend replacing solar watch batteries and other components about every 10 years to ensure reliability. Some components have been known to last much longer, but if uninterrupted use is your goal, keep this timeframe in mind.

Solar-powered watches we recommend

Best of the best: Citizen's Men's Eco-Drive Chandler Field Watch

Our take: Attractive utilitarian model that charges itself in both sunlight and artificial light.

What we like: Japanese quartz movement. Luminous hands for nighttime use. Impressive water resistance.

What we dislike: The watch's crystal face scratches easier than we would like.

Best bang for your buck: Casio's Men's Solar Sport Combination Watch

Our take: A rugged, water-resistant design that runs a stunning 10 months when fully charged.

What we like: Digital stopwatch option. Five alarm settings. LED illumination.

What we dislike: Lacks a second hand. Size makes the digital date window impractical to read.

Choice 3: Seiko Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Solar Watch

Our take: Two-tone stainless steel solar watch with dressy feminine accents.

What we like: Japanese quartz movement. Withstands splashes of water. Mother-of-pearl dial.

What we dislike: A few reports of solar panel failures.

