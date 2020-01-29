The best solar charger

Solar chargers have changed radically in recent years, from devices that had potential but limited performance to gadgets that provide environmentally-friendly solutions to everyday requirements. Solar chargers can power a range of products -- anything from a cell phone to an RV battery.

Our buying guide includes the things you need to look for, and we've made a few product recommendations at the end. Our favorite, the BigBlue 5V 28-Watt Solar Charger, is great for the adventurer who needs access to their mobile devices -- even if you're out in the wild, you won't be out of touch.

Considerations when choosing solar chargers

Types of solar chargers

Battery pack: The battery pack style is a small block similar in size to a cell phone with a solar panel on one side and LEDs to provide a portable torch on the other. This style is really a battery pack with a small solar panel for additional power. The idea is that you charge it at home using the mains, then plug your portable device into it when you're out and about. The solar panel increases useful working life, but it will eventually run flat. The solar panel itself is not enough to fully recharge it. This style is inexpensive and useful to a point.

Panel: The second type is a full-on solar panel that generates electricity any time the sun is shining on it. Because these need to be a lot larger to be useful, portable versions fold down to around a foot by six inches. You can attach them to a pack while walking, or hang them from a tent, tree, or other support. The output they provide is largely dependent on the amount of sun and the size of the panel. Some technologies are more efficient than others, so it's worth checking the unfolded size and performance.

Maintainer: The third are what are usually called "maintainers." They are designed to be used with vehicle, marine, or aircraft batteries. Once the battery is fully charged, these maintain the level, giving a constant trickle charge. To be effective, they need mounting outdoors.

Technology

The three technologies behind solar chargers are CIGS (Copper, Indium, Gallium, Selenide), monocrystalline, and polycrystalline.

The main benefit of CIGS is it can be made very thin and flexible -- enough to be rolled up -- though it doesn't have great durability. It's also best in shaded conditions. Polycrystalline is inexpensive, but not as powerful as monocrystalline, which tends to be most popular for folding models.

Power output

Actual power output is probably of more importance than the underlying tech. Solar chargers can be anywhere from 5W to 100W. They have fairly specific ranges (you can't use a car battery model to charge your phone, or vice versa), so your choice depends on whether you're looking for lightweight portable power for hiking and camping, or a permanent installation for vehicle use. Bear in mind "battery pack" types run flat and need to be recharged from the mains, whereas true solar panels, though perhaps slower, produce power whenever there's sun.

Price

You can find affordable solar chargers to handle your cell phone for around $25 to $30. If you want more versatility, you can pay between $60 and $120 for most folding panels designed for hiking and camping. Solar chargers capable of topping up vehicle batteries can be over $300.

FAQ

Q. Which is more important: watts or amps?

A. Both are important in different ways. Each device has different amp demands when charging; typically 1 to 2 amps for phones, for example, so check the charger rating. Watts is the amount of overall power produced. Typically, a larger wattage panel charges more quickly.

Q. Are solar chargers waterproof?

A. Many claim to be, but "weather-resistant" is not the same thing. Most properly waterproof models should have an IP or IPX rating, meaning they've passed independent tests. Guides to the numbering system can be found online. It's important to check so you know your level of protection.

Solar chargers we recommend

Best of the best: BigBlue's 5V 28-Watt Solar Charger

Our take: Lightweight, high-output portable panel for cell phones and tablets.

What we like: Can detect the amps of your device for rapid, safe charging. Only 11 x 6 inches when folded. Has buckles to attach to rucksack, tent, etc. Tough fabric and waterproof to IPX4 standard.

What we dislike: Slower charging than many expect. Buckles could be stronger.

Best bang for your buck: PowerGreen's Solar Power Pack

Our take: Compact, low-cost, two-in-one charger and torch.

What we like: Useful device if you understand its limits. Solar panel supports power pack rather than providing full power. Can deliver several recharges for most cell phones, and 5V devices like GoPro cameras.

What we dislike: Emergency backup only. Needs to be fully charged at home first, using mains.

Choice 3: Anker's 21W Dual USB Solar Charger

Our take: Weather-resistant folding model from a well-known brand.

What we like: Dual USB ports for charging two devices simultaneously. PowerIQ technology for faster charging. Ideal for hiking or camping, with loops to hang off backpack while you walk.

What we dislike: Expensive. Demands strong sunlight. Some reliability issues.

