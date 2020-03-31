The best softball bat

Whether you're playing fastpitch or slowpitch softball, you need a legal bat to use in your games.

Softball bats are available in many different lengths and weights, so it's important to find just the right one for your body size, game style, and skill level. Younger players and those players who need more control will want a lightweight bat. Older players who want more power should look for a heavier bat.

This buying guide will help you make your selection and includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice is the DeMarini Bustos Fastpitch Softball Bat. It has a drop weight of -13, which is perfect for precise bat control.

Considerations when choosing softball bats

You'll want to start your search for the right softball bat by thinking about the materials in use and the design of the bat.

Two-piece vs. one-piece

A two-piece softball bat has one material in the handle area and another material in the barrel, with a seam between the two. Two-piece bats offer extra flexibility and a greater level of control than a one-piece bat.

A one-piece bat helps the batter generate extra power, because it has less flexibility than a two-piece bat. A one-piece bat should last longer, too.

Metal alloy vs. composite

An alloy bat is less costly than a composite and is also more durable. However, it is also stiffer, so it may sting your hands if you have a mishit.

Carbon fiber is the primary material in a composite bat, which makes it the more expensive option. These bats carry extra weight in the barrel than alloy bats, so they have a bit more power and flexibility.

Keep in mind that you may need to use your composite bat for around 100 ball contacts during batting practice before it's ready to provide maximum performance levels in games.

Features

You'll find a few differences between the bats made for slowpitch and fastpitch. Pay attention to the drop weight in particular. The drop weight of a bat refers to the difference between the length in inches and the weight in ounces.

Slowpitch bats

All slowpitch softball bats must be 34 inches in length. Some slowpitch leagues place a limit on how much a bat can weigh, too.

A lightweight bat with precise control may have a drop weight of -8 (meaning that it weighs 26 ounces), while a bat made to provide extra power may have a drop weight of -4 (meaning that it weighs 30 ounces).

Fastpitch bats

A fastpitch bat can be any length. Younger players will use shorter bats, usually between 27 and 30 inches. Older players may want bats in the range of 30 to 34 inches.

For extra control in the bat, a fastpitch player will benefit from a drop weight between -8 and -13. Younger players will use a bat closer to -13, while older players will want a bat closer to -8.

For extra power, bats in the -3 to -8 range are the common choice. Within this range, younger players should use a bat around a -8 range, while older, stronger players should purchase one nearer to -3.

Price

The least expensive softball bats cost between $25 and $60 and are made for less experienced players. Those who play several times a week can expect to spend anywhere from $60 to up to $400 for a high-quality bat.

FAQ

Q. How can I preserve the life of my pricey bat?

A. Use an older bat with a similar length and weight for batting practice. Save the new bat for use only in games and limited batting practice.

Q. Can I use any softball bat in my league play?

A. The majority of leagues require the bat to match certain certifications to be legal for game play. Manufacturers stamp the compatible certifications onto the bat so that you can be sure that yours will do.

Softball bats we recommend

Best of the best: DeMarini's Bustos Fastpitch Softball Bat

Our take: Lightweight bat that works nicely for younger players and more experienced players who want extra bat control.

What we like: Bat is certified by all major organizations. Uses a two-piece construction to reduce sting in the hands on mishits.

What we dislike: May dent over time. Two-piece design could break at the seam.

Best bang for your buck: Easton's MAKO 11 Fastpitch Softball Bat

Our take: Affordable entry-level softball bat that's better for practice than for actual game usage, especially highly competitive leagues.

What we like: Well-balanced bat. The -11 drop weight is ideal for many younger players looking for a mix of power and control.

What we dislike: Barrel will show dents relatively quickly, especially against high-velocity pitchers.

Choice 3: Louisville Slugger's Xeno Fastpitch Softball Bat

Our take: Outstanding quality for a fastpitch softball bat, but extremely expensive.

What we like: Composite construction maximizes performance and longevity. Big sweet spot.

What we dislike: A little too heavy for some players. Very pricey.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.