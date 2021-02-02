The best soft mattress

For how much time we spend sleeping and resting in bed, it’s worthwhile to set aside some time, money, and energy to find the right mattress. Matching a mattress to your sleeping needs and lifestyle can help you wake up feeling rested and comfortable.

Soft mattresses are popular, particularly for those who want a mattress to comfort and cradle their body. Most soft mattresses incorporate at least a layer of foam, like our top pick, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress, but there are plenty more options and considerations worth taking a look at. Our buying guide is here to help you find the perfect soft mattress for your needs.

Considerations when choosing soft mattresses

Type

There are three main types of mattresses: innerspring, foam, and hybrid. Innerspring options tend to be firmer, though you can find some options around the medium range. Foam options may range from soft to medium-soft, with fewer firmer options available. They’re also more expensive than innerspring. Last is hybrid mattresses, the priciest option, which combine an innerspring layer with a foam top and include a range of soft mattresses.

Who should use a soft mattress?

Soft mattresses allow users to sink into the bed — your body curves and is cradled by the mattress, as opposed to a firmer mattress in which your body rests on top. Those who sleep on their sides or their backs may enjoy a foam mattress, provided their shoulders and hips are still supported. Stomach sleepers should exercise caution with a soft mattress; if it's too soft, their stomach and spine sink in such a way that it causes pain and distress.

Softer mattresses are also better for smaller or lighter individuals, since heavier people may not receive the proper support.

Rating

Softness and firmness is measured on a scale of one to 10, with one being the softest. You may find some relatively soft mattresses around a five or six rating, as softness may vary based on your size and lifestyle.

Features

Foam type

Different types of materials are used in foam mattresses. While memory foam is popular and fairly inexpensive, it may sag and set over time, and it also traps heat. Gel foam offers a cool, more breathable night’s sleep. Similar to foam is latex, which is typically more durable and allows for better airflow.

Motion transfer

If you’re sleeping with a partner or a pet, you may want to look for soft mattresses that isolate motion. Most foam layers allow users to move around without disturbing another person.

Sleep trial

Online retailers typically offer users a sleep trial, which may range from as short as a month to as long as a year. It’s recommended to take the entire trial to determine whether the mattress works for your body and lifestyle.

Price

Mid-range, quality soft mattresses cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000, with simpler foam options running less expensive than layered, hybrid mattresses.

FAQ

Q. How do I avoid a sagging mattress?

A. Rotate your mattress every few months to allow for a more even distribution of weight. Some foam mattresses may even allow you to flip it over, offering the same level of comfort on both sides. A mattress topper can help compensate for sagging for a period of time, but eventually — usually after about five to seven years — the mattress will need to be replaced.

Q. How long does it take to adjust to a soft mattress?

A. It may take up to a month for you and your soft mattress to adjust to one another. Foam mattresses, though they’re typically advertised as sleep ready, may take a few nights to be broken in. Also note that foam mattresses arrive compressed and may take some time to lose their manufacturing odor.

Soft mattresses we recommend

Best of the best: DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Our take: Hybrid mattress featuring soft foam top layers and a supportive innerspring foundation to offer long-lasting comfort.

What we like: Top three layers allow sleepers to comfortably sink in while relieving any pressure. Airy and breathable. Isolates movement.

What we dislike: May be too firm for slighter individuals.

Best bang for your buck: Puffy Mattress

Our take: Popular foam mattress that offers a comfortable, cool sleep regardless of your position at a good value.

What we like: Mattress keeps your spine in a safe, aligned position. Hypoallergenic, breathable, and resistant to stains. Includes a 101-night sleep trial.

What we dislike: May sag over time; longevity is limited.

Choice 3: GhostBed Mattress

Our take: Four layers of high-density foam provide both soft, cradling comfort and necessary support to relieve pressure.

What we like: Plush cover is soft and cozy. Aerated latex and gel foam layers offer cool, breathable sleep. Includes three-month sleep trial.

What we dislike: Too firm and bouncy for slimmer people.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.