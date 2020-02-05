If it's time to redecorate your living room but your budget is on the smaller side, consider a sofa slipcover. It's an affordable way to restyle your space with a fresh new color and silhouette.

Besides redecorating, sofa slipcovers serve many purposes. They can hide an unsightly stain or rip on a sofa that otherwise has a few more years in it. Some pet owners use them to keep shedding at bay while letting Fido keep his favorite seat in the house. Sofa slipcovers are often machine washable and used by those with allergies for quick, regularly cleanings.

Ready to introduce your sofa to a new slipcover? Take a look at our buying guide to choose the best sofa slipcover for your living room. We're including a review of our favorite, the KARUILU Home Sofa Cover, which features a pleated skirt to give the slipcover an upscale finish.

Considerations when choosing sofa slipcovers

Fit and size

The success of a sofa slipcover boils down to a good fit. That means you'll need to take measurements of the sofa's dimensions. Keep in mind that not all manufacturers will have the size you need, especially if your sofa is in the range of 95 and 118 inches in length.

Waterproofing

Sofa slipcovers are made of various materials, though only some are waterproof. It's not a total deal breaker, though, since you can simply spray the slipcover with water-repellent treatment. This is especially important if you have a habit of enjoying meals or snacks while you watch TV or entertain.

Shifting

Slipcovers aren't permanently affixed to sofas, which means there may be some shifting or sliding. Certain slipcovers come with grippy detail, such as silicone nubs or elastic edges, to minimize movement. Some consumers opt to tack the slipcover to their sofa around the back and bottom edges as well.

Features

Colors and designs

You'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to sofa slipcovers. While smooth, solid slipcovers are the most popular for their versatility, there are a variety of textures, patterns, and designs available.

Popular materials

Sofa slipcovers come in quite an impressive variety of materials. Stretchy styles, such as those with polyester and spandex, are easy to put on and remove. Cotton or canvas slipcovers tend to be durable and feature seams that align with the ones on your sofa for a better fit. Upholstered slipcovers feature heavy woven materials, like tapestry, and drape over your sofa in a stately manner.

Single-piece vs. multi-piece slipcovers

Most sofa slipcovers on the market are single-piece styles, which consist of a single large panel. These are simple to put on, but unless they're designed specifically for your sofa, the fit can be less than ideal.

Multi-piece slipcovers, however, have a panel for the main part of the sofa as well as individual covers for cushions or armrests. Sets can have between two and six pieces, and while they're more expensive, the curb appeal is well worth the extra investment.

Price

Wallet-friendly sofa slipcovers made from thinner materials cost $50 and below. If you're looking for better construction and more durable materials, you should expect to spend closer to $100. Designer sofa slipcovers can cost anywhere between $100 and $250 and sometimes include matching accessories like pillows.

FAQ

Q. How can I help my sofa slipcover blend in better with my room?

A. Invest in a bright throw and bold pillows. These accessories will become the focal point of your sofa and can even hide slight imperfections with your fit. You could also leave an oversized stuffed animal on the sofa, which is both cute and inviting. After all -- most people will focus on a plush penguin or teddy instead of the sofa slipcover.

Q. If I wash my sofa slipcover that I've already treated with water-repellent spray, will I need to respray it?

A. More than likely, yes. In fact, some water-repellent sprays recommend retreatment every several months, regardless of how often you wash your slipcover. When you do respray the slipcover, make sure it has completely dried to let the treatment successfully settle into the material.

Sofa slipcovers we recommend

Best of the best: KARUILU's Home Sofa Cover

Our take: Detail-oriented slipcover that elegantly drapes over a sofa.

What we like: Easy to secure behind couch with pins. Has anti-slip backing. Machine washable.

What we dislike: Not ideal for use on leather or vinyl sofas.

Best bang for your buck: Sofa Shield's Original Reversible Sofa Protector

Our take: Reversible quilted style. Popular among those with pets.

What we like: Affordable quality cover. Stays put with elastic and lays flat with heavyweight material.

What we dislike: Can be a bit too slippery for use on leather sofas.

Choice 3: Argstar's Jacquard Sofa Slipcover

Our take: Slips over sofa within seconds and comes in 10 colors.

What we like: Sizes available for longer sofas. Well-made and durable with spandex and polyester blend.

What we dislike: Tags may be more visible than expected.

