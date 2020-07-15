The best soda maker of 2020

You need water to survive, but it can be tough trying to drink that minimum of eight glasses a day, every day. One way to make the task a little more fun is to add some fizz to your water with a soda maker.

There is currently no evidence that plain carbonated water is bad for your health. On the contrary, it can be used to treat certain swallowing and digestive tract issues.

If you thought turning water into bubbly was something that only a registered alchemist could do, this article will help you understand how easy it is with the right equipment. To learn all about soda makers and the best models in 2020, keep reading.

Best soda makers of 2020

Here is our short list of favorite soda makers. Jump to the bottom of this article for more information on each model.

1. SodaStream's Fizzi One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker Kit

SodaStream has long been a favorite of ours. The ease of use and reliability of the Fizzi One Touch earn this product the top spot for 2020.

2. Big Boss' Soda Maker

The affordability coupled with the eye-catching nostalgic design make this machine our new favorite for the individual who wants to occasionally create soda out of water.

3. AARKE's Carbonator II Sparkling Water Maker

This sleek-looking, well-built, and versatile water carbonating machine has been smartly designed to be compatible with SodaStream cartridges and bottles. The upgrades in this version make it worthy of a top-choice mention.

What you need to know before buying a soda maker

A soda maker infuses water with carbon dioxide. Most often, this is accomplished by using a canister or cartridge of highly compressed gas. The CO2 reacts with the water, making it bubbly and slightly acidic. When you drink carbonated water, it stimulates nerve receptors that make your mouth tingle. Some people find the sensation unpleasant. Many, however, can't get enough of it.

The best soda makers are very easy to operate. Some are electric, but most are manually operated -- just pressing a button or twisting or pulling a small lever is all you need to do to work the machine. Additionally, soda makers are designed to work fast, carbonating your water in just a few seconds. Since the level of perfect carbonation is different for each individual, look for a model that allows you to add as much or as little carbonation as you desire.

Most soda makers are like printers in that the upfront cost isn't too bad, but purchasing new CO2 canisters can get pricey. Look for a model that offers some kind of exchange program or affordable CO2 canisters. One of the main benefits of using a soda maker is that it reduces the size of your carbon footprint. However, if it costs several dollars to make a single bottle of fizzy water, you may quickly abandon your earth-friendly practices.

Lastly, it's important to understand that all soda makers require the purchase of some proprietary equipment, such as the aforementioned CO2 canisters along with the bottles to carbonate the water. Some companies may offer different sizes of carbonation bottles, while others only offer one. Make sure you're satisfied with how much carbonated water you can make in one session.

FAQ

Q. Can I use other beverages besides water in my soda maker?

A. The warranty on most soda makers is voided if you use it to carbonate substances other than water. The sugars, dyes, and chemicals can actually damage your machine over time. If you accidentally over-carbonate, cleaning up water is much easier than cleaning up something like wine. If you want to add fizz to other beverages, look for a model that's specifically designed to perform this task.

Q. Are CO2 cartridges dangerous?

A. CO2 cartridges have a number of features that make them safe to use at home. However, always read the precautions, because storing a CO2 canister near a heat source such as a stove or a fireplace or leaving it in the trunk of a car could create a dangerous situation. Always store your CO2 cartridges in a cool, dry location.

Q. How do I flavor my carbonated water?

A. While some companies have their own brand of flavoring, you can purchase flavoring syrups from any company. Alternatively, you can use fresh fruit to add flavor to your carbonated water.

In-depth recommendations for best soda makers

Best of the best: SodaStream's Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker Kit

What we like: This electronic sparkling water machine includes everything you need to get started carbonating your water. It features a slim design, so it easily fits on your counter and it works in seconds with just the press of a button.

What we dislike: It's possible to over-carbonate a drink, so follow the directions and learn which settings work best for you.

Best bang for your buck: Big Boss' Soda Maker

What we like: This unit requires no electricity and comes with 10 recyclable CO2 cartridges to get you started. Carbonation is added with a twist of the handle and the user decides how many cartridges make the perfect fizz for a 1.5 liter bottle.

What we dislike: The cartridges are not refillable, so if you drink a large amount of carbonated beverages, the overall value of this product may decrease.

Choice 3: AARKE's Carbonator II Sparkling Water Maker

What we like: This upgrade includes a BPA-free PET plastic bottle. The model doesn't require electricity and features a large, easy-to-operate lever that you pull down to add the desired amount of carbonation. It comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

What we dislike: The cost is a little higher than other models and it doesn't include a CO2 cartridge.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.