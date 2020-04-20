Although you might think a robust collection of wrenches is a necessity for any tool kit, a quality socket set has greater versatility and takes up less space, making it a much better option. The best socket set not only meets your current needs, but it's also able to handle any maintenance and repair tasks you may face in the future.

When shopping for a socket set, durability and versatility are the top two criteria to consider. Our top choice is Sunex's 43-Piece SAE Master Impact Socket Set for its dependability in handling even the toughest jobs. To learn more about socket sets, read our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing socket sets

Material

Sockets are regularly exposed to a great deal of force, so quality sets are manufactured using special alloys. Chrome vanadium is a popular choice due to its resistance to wear, fatigue, and corrosion. Chromoly is a more durable option, but it costs more than a socket set manufactured using chrome vanadium.

Socket sizes

Purchase a socket set that includes a socket to fit your precise needs. Look for a set in the proper units (SAE or metric), which includes the exact socket size that you require. Also, if you have special needs, such as an insulated socket set for working in situations where there may be electrical current or a pass-through socket, or sockets designed for removing nuts from a long bolt, make sure the set you're considering is appropriately designed for these specific tasks.

Features

Drive size

The larger the drive is in your socket set, the more power you can deliver. A 1/4-inch drive is for budget sets. Better sets feature 3/8-inch drives, 1/2-inch drives, or both.

Depth

In certain situations, such as working with exhaust bolts on a vehicle, you may need a deeper socket. In other situations, such as working in a confined space, you may need a shallow socket. Make sure the socket set you purchase includes the depth of sockets you need.

Accessories and adapters

Socket sets can include a wide range of accessories such as extension bars and angled joints that facilitate specific tasks. If you're facing a unique situation, make sure the socket set you're considering has the accessories to accomplish the task.

Case

A socket set case is not only designed to transport your socket set, it's designed to keep it organized so the right socket is easy to find. The case should be durable and hold all the pieces of your socket set securely so they don't jostle during transport.

Price

While it's possible to purchase a decent socket set for around $20, these sets are limited in scope, usually offering only a handful of sockets. In the $40 to $80 range, you should be able to find a sufficient set for most home needs. An expansive set which includes both SAE and metric sockets as well as a variety of adapters costs roughly $150.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between SAE and metric?

A. An SAE set of sockets is calibrated in inches. You can't use an SAE socket on a metric nut/bolt or vice versa. Make sure you're purchasing the proper socket set for your needs.

Q. Does a socket set include a ratchet?

A. Not always. Many socket sets are designed for use with power tools, so the ratchet is not included. If you need a ratchet, make sure the set you're purchasing includes one.

Socket sets we recommend

Best of the best: Sunex's 43-Piece SAE Master Impact Socket Set

Our take: A 43-piece impact socket set with a 1/2-inch drive.

What we like: This durable socket set is manufactured using chromoly steel. The sockets feature dual size markings, chamfered edges, and a radius corner design to help increase torque.

What we dislike: The durability of the case is less than would be expected for an otherwise thoroughly impressive item.

Best bang for your buck: Neiko's Master Hex Bit Socket Set

Our take: An affordable 32-piece set featuring both SAE and metric sockets.

What we like: This set of sockets for ratchet wrenches is manufactured using chrome vanadium steel to help prevent rust and corrosion. The chamfered edges facilitate quick insertion while the included case helps keep the sockets organized.

What we dislike: Not necessarily a con, but it is important to remember that this socket set was not designed for impact tools.

Choice 3: Tekton's Socket Set, Inch and Metric

Our take: A comprehensive 58-piece set featuring both SAE and metric sockets.

What we like: This chrome vanadium set offers a variety of sockets ranging from 3/8 to 1 inch and 10 to 24 millimeters in shallow and deep lengths. The included ratchet can function with only a 5-degree arc and the tools come in a convenient case.

What we dislike: The directional lever on this set is a little sensitive and may occasionally slip into neutral while working.

