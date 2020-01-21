The best soccer cone

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world. The key to competing in such a crowded landscape is practice, practice, practice. In order to get the most out of any training session, soccer players need to have the right equipment. That's why it's important to have the best possible soccer cones for training purposes. Unlike other cones, soccer cones are shaped like small raised disks with a hole in the center. Their shorter stature makes for smoother soccer drills, because they won't tip over when touched or kicked like traditional cones might.

If you're ready to buy some new soccer cones, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews at the end of our favorites. Our top pick, the Profect Sports Pro Disc Cones, are durable, portable, and easy to store.

Considerations when choosing soccer cones

Skills and applications

Dribbling: Cones set up as zigzags or figure eights are perfect for practicing dribbling skills. Ball handling is one of the most important basic skills in soccer, so using cones as markers and obstacles helps train players to keep the ball close at all times.

Target practice: Setting up cones as markers for different shooting points is a great way to hone players' shooting skills. Target practice drills force players to practice their shooting from different angles, which is an important skill to master in soccer.

Agility training: Not specific to soccer, but useful for all athletes, agility training is a common use for soccer cones. Simply set the cones out in whatever pattern you choose, and players can run around and through them in an obstacle course fashion. This also helps to improve reflexes in athletes.

Dog training: Soccer cones aren't just for humans -- they can be useful in helping to train your dog in basic commands, leash training, and obedience. Soccer cones can be arranged into a dog training course, where repetition helps to teach any dog -- young or old -- new tricks.

Materials

Soccer cones are made from durable molded plastic. While some are made from hard plastics, softer models have become more popular of late. Low-density polyethylene soft cones are quite flexible. This makes them shatterproof and far safer for younger players.

Size

There are a few different sizes of soccer cones available. Most are between two and three inches tall and between six and nine inches in width. Mini or kids' cones are also easy to find. These cones are about an inch and a half tall by five inches wide. Standard-sized cones are best for older youths and adults, while kids' cones make dribbling with smaller soccer balls easier.

Importance of cleaning

Soccer cones spend most of their lives on the ground. Whether that's in the grass outside or inside a heavily trafficked gymnasium, they're bound to get dirty. Rinsing them off regularly keeps them looking new and helps keep them free of dirt, pollen, and germs. This is important since you touch them with your hands whenever you set up a new drill.

Features

Colors

While most soccer cones come in the standard fluorescent orange, this isn't the only option. Yellow and green are two other popular choices, though a number of other colors are also available from different brands. Some sets come with multiple colors within the same package.

Carrying bag or strap

Some soccer cones come with their own carrying bag or strap in order to make transporting them easier. This is especially convenient if you tend to grab your cones and throw them in the car in a hurry. The last thing you want to do before a training session is to track down a bunch of errant cones that might be spread around the yard.

Price

Most soccer cones cost between $8 and $40. For $8, cones come in sets of 10 to 25 pieces that may include a carrying strap. For $20, you can find sets of up to 50 pieces, which also include carrying cases. Cones that cost around $40 are the most durable option and usually come with added accessories, such as a pop-up goal.

FAQ

Q. How do I keep my cones together if they didn't come with a bag or strap?

A. A lightweight drawstring backpack is the best tool for keeping soccer cones together in lieu of a strap. Another option is to use a nylon rope in place of a strap to keep the cones together.

Q. What color is best for soccer cones?

A. There is no universal "best" color for soccer cones. Most are made from bright fluorescent tones, which makes them easy to see against almost any surface, natural or synthetic. Buy whatever color you think will be the most useful for your training purposes.

Soccer cones we recommend

Best of the best: Profect Sports' Pro Disc Cones

Our take: A good basic set of cones that gets the job done.

What we like: Large set of 50 cones. Multicolor pack gives multiple options for drill setup. Durable and virtually unbreakable if stepped on.

What we dislike: Because they don't shatter, they may lose their shape when stepped on.

Best bang for your buck: KEVENZ' Soccer Disc Cones

Our take: An interesting alternative at an affordable price.

What we like: 50 cones in five different colors. Includes adjustable carrying strap. Heavy cones don't blow away easily in a brisk wind. Interesting shaped hole on top is good for holding a soccer ball in place.

What we dislike: Some users complained of broken carrying straps after a few uses.

Choice 3: America Kicks' Disc Cones

Our take: A smaller set that works better for personal drills than for team drills.

What we like: Durable construction. Doesn't shatter when stepped on. Lightweight and easy to stack.

What we dislike: No carrying strap or bag.

