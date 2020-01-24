The best soap dish

Bar soap loyalists all wonder how to store their favorite bar in the shower. Simply resting it on the edge of the tub surely means it can leave behind residue or slide onto the floor. Soap dishes, on the other hand, keep everything in check by providing a cozy home your bar soap.

Soap dishes aren't the unsightly plastic trays of the past. Now they're decorative, functional, or even eco-friendly. Best of all, they keep soap scum to a minimum while making sure your bar doesn't pick up grime from around the shower.

To learn more about your options, keep reading our buying guide on soap dishes, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites. Our top choice, Passionier's Lofekea Ceramic Soap Dish, has a ceramic and stainless steel design that will last for years.

Considerations when choosing soap dishes

Types of soap dishes

Ledge

Ledge-style models are essentially stand-alone soap dishes that rest on free surfaces around the shower or tub. They often feature non-slip grips to prevent them from sliding around. Ledge-style soap dishes can be compact and minimalist or oversized to accommodate large luxury bars.

Mounted

Mounted soap dishes stick to shower walls, which are ideal when space is relatively limited. They can be hung temporarily yet securely with suction cups, or they can be permanently affixed to the wall with waterproof adhesive strips.

Self-draining

Self-draining soap dishes are in a league of their own, especially when it comes to minimizing messy residue. These styles have holes or angled surfaces to drain excess water and suds.

Some self-draining dishes are two-piece units, with an upper drainage plate and a lower chamber that catches the liquid. The goal of these styles is to give soap ample space to air dry, instead of wallowing in moist dish that can attract debris or bacteria.

Popular materials

Plastic or silicone

Plastic or silicone dishes are affordable and simple. They're not always the prettiest bathroom accessories, but their durability and ease of cleaning appeals to many.

Metal

Metal dishes, which are mostly stainless steel, have a contemporary look. It's common to see them in wire or grate styles, though these are rather challenging to clean. Some self-draining dishes feature stainless steel drainage plates over a plastic, wood, or ceramic chamber.

Wood

Wood soap dishes are a popular choice for bathrooms with all-natural accessories or earthy themes. Many styles are handcrafted or are made from recycled wood. Premium wood dishes are our recommendation, as inexpensive ones tend to use very porous woods that absorb water and attract mold.

Premium materials

Decorative soap dishes are made from ceramic, granite, or marble. They tend to be more attractive than functional, but nonetheless, they serve the same purpose. Since these materials are more delicate than others, it's best to use them around sinks than in showers or bathtubs.

Price

Simple soap dishes made from plastic cost less than $10, but if you're looking for stainless steel or handcrafted wood, expect to spend closer to $20. Decorative soap dishes from luxury home goods designers usually cost $30 and above.

FAQ

Q. Can I put my soap dish in the dishwasher for a deep cleaning?

A. Unless otherwise specified, probably not. A better option for a deep cleaning is to let it soak for half an hour in a mixture of mild detergent and water. It will dislodge soap scum and other debris and usually removes any odors from old, caked-on soap.

Q. My shower has a built-in soap ledge. Do I still need a soap dish?

A. Yes -- it will minimize how much soap scum settles into the space. The built-in ledge usually doesn't have ridges either, which means a wet bar of soap will likely slide off it. If you're looking for a soap dish that won't take away from the style of your shower, opt for a transparent soap dish.

Soap dishes we recommend

Best of the best: Passionier Lofekea Ceramic Soap Dish

Our take: Modern, functional design that matches most bathroom décor.

What we like: Stainless steel insert elevates soap for quick drying. Large enough to fit most oversized bars.

What we dislike: It's ceramic, so be sure to place it where it will not easily fall.

Best bang for your buck: Magift Two-Piece Home Bathroom Wooden Soap Holder

Our take: A concave wooden design well suited for holding artisan soaps.

What we like: Handcrafted and durable. Non-toxic finish and allergy-friendly. Small footprint also ideal for travel.

What we dislike: Better suited for standard or travel bars.

Choice 3: iDesign Royal Plastic Rectangular Soap Saver

Our take: A simple design with a textured surface for easy cleaning.

What we like: Versatile, durable design. Also used for holding sponges in the kitchen.

What we dislike: No drainage holes. Will leave ridges on the bottom of bar soap.

