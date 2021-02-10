The best snowmobile cover

You could conceivably spend more on a snowmobile than a small car. However, depending on where you live, you may only get to use that snowmobile for a few months each year. While your snowmobile is in storage, you will want to protect it as best as you can. To do that, you need to buy a snowmobile cover.

The snowmobile cover that you buy depends on how large your machine is and where you will be storing it. We like the Kemimoto's Waterproof Snowmobile Cover because it can protect your snowmobile in any environment. If you would like to learn more about this particular model or the features that are found in other quality snowmobile covers, keep reading.

What to know before you buy a snowmobile cover

The most important element to consider when purchasing a snowmobile cover is where you will be using it. There are three types of covers: indoor cover, outdoor cover and trailer cover.

Indoor cover

If your snowmobile will be spending the off-season indoors, you probably will not need to worry about wind, weather, or sun. You do need to worry about dirt and dust, however, so you will still want to cover your snowmobile. An indoor snowmobile cover is a lighter-duty option.

Outdoor cover

If your snowmobile will be stored outside, you need a rugged, weatherproof cover that can withstand wind, precipitation, sunlight, and more. You may even need protection from birds. These snowmobile covers will cost more, but it's money well spent.

Trailering cover

Transporting your snowmobile on a trailer behind your vehicle brings a whole new set of challenges. Besides being outdoors and needing protection from the weather and the sunlight, you will be traveling at high speeds, so you need more than an elastic hem to hold the cover in place. Multiple straps are a necessity. Also, you will want the cover to be thick enough to keep your snowmobile safe from road debris.

Snowmobile cover features

Size

Snowmobiles come in a wide range of sizes. In order for a snowmobile cover to do a good job, it must fit properly. Measure your snowmobile (see the instructions in the FAQ section below) so you know which size cover you need to purchase.

Hem and straps

To secure the snowmobile cover to your snowmobile, you need to at least have an elastic hem, usually with a cord that cinches to help secure the cover. For better protection, adjustable straps with corrosion-resistant fasteners are the way to go.

Access panels

Sometimes, even though your snowmobile is covered up, you need to access certain areas such as the fuel tank or the rear rack. If the snowmobile cover you purchase has access panels, you can get to these locations without removing the cover.

Vents

Covers are great. They protect your snowmobile from the sun, the weather, and more. However, they can also trap moisture. In a dark environment (beneath the cover), that can create the perfect conditions for mold and mildew to thrive. A snowmobile cover that is breathable and has vents to allow for air circulation is best. A “bargain” cover that causes costly damage is no bargain at all.

Storage bag

When you are not using your snowmobile cover, you need to have a safe place for it. A storage bag is the simplest solution. The best storage bags are manufactured to be as rugged as the snowmobile cover, and they feature a drawstring that can cinch the bag closed.

Snowmobile cover cost

If you have a smaller snowmobile that you will be storing inside, you might be able to find a cover for around $50. However, in most instances, a quality snowmobile cover that is thicker and designed for outdoor storage will cost between $60 and $80. The best covers, ones that are suitable for trailering, will likely cost more than $80.

Snowmobile cover FAQ

Q. How do I measure my snowmobile for a cover?

A. The average snowmobile cover does not cover the skis. If this is the type you'd like, simply measure (in inches) from the front bumper to the back bumper going over the top of the machine.

Q. I keep tearing my snowmobile cover when installing it. What am I doing wrong?

A. If you are buying quality covers and they still tear, make sure there are no sharp edges on your snowmobile. If there are, place a few soft cloths or sponges over those areas to keep from tearing the cover.

Which snowmobile cover should I get?

Best of the best: Kemimoto Waterproof Snowmobile Cover

Our take: A durable, scratch-resistant, heavy-duty snowmobile cover that is good for all weather conditions.

What we like: This cover features a double-sewn edge with an elastic hem and multiple straps for secure, wind-resistant protection. The extra-large size fits snowmobiles up to 127 inches long.

What we dislike: This snowmobile cover is priced on the higher end of the scale, but it is worth it.

Best bang for your buck: Classic Accessories SledGear Deluxe Snowmobile Travel Cover

Our take: This midrange snowmobile cover has a number of features, such as quick-adjusting straps and a non-scratch hood liner, that you would only expect to find on a higher-end model.

What we like: The reflective safety markings on the back of this cover and the fuel tank access panel are appreciated features. The tension panels offer added protection during highway travel.

What we dislike: This model does not feature the most impressive durability.

Honorable mention: Budge Sportsman Waterproof Snowmobile Cover

Our take: A solid option that is designed to protect your snowmobile from precipitation, dirt, and sun.

What we like: The material used in the manufacturing of this cover is nonabrasive to the snowmobile's finish. It is also breathable to help prevent mold and mildew from growing under the cover. A storage bag is included to stash the cover when it is not in use.

What we dislike: This cover is best for stationary storage and is not designed for trailering.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

