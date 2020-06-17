The best snowboard binding

The essential pieces to success on the slopes for snowboarders are not just proper boards but quality bindings as well. It's the snowboard bindings that allow you to comfortably, safely, and effectively wield your board. Snowboard bindings are affixed to the board and let you strap in or hook up your boot. Bindings will cater to your riding style, and there are a lot of options from which to choose.

The following guide will tell you what to look for in order to make the best choice for you and your mountain lifestyle. At the end, we've included a few quick reviews of our favorites, including our top choice, the high-performance Burton Malavita Snowboard Bindings, which provide comfort and flexibility for serious shredders.

Considerations when choosing snowboard bindings

Riding style

As mentioned, bindings are designed in part to best serve your style of riding.

Freestyle: Riders who enjoy tricks and responsive boards will want flexible bindings, which allows for more comfort around the ankles and softer landings.

Mountain: Riders who tackle mountain slopes in a variety of conditions will want a mix of flexibility and rigidity to help accommodate changing temperature, snow conditions, and terrain.

Freeride: Those who go off course and tackle tough terrain, including deep snow, will want stiff bindings. More rigid bindings offer increased control and top speeds, and are often preferred by more advanced riders.

Binding type

There are a few different types of bindings that you will want to match with your riding style:

Strap-in: This is the most common design; you loosen the straps to insert your boot into the bindings. Once in, you tighten the straps and you're good to go.

Rear-entry: This design allows you to slide your feet into the bindings from the rear by folding the back portion down. Once your foot is in, the highback can be lifted against your heel and the straps secured.

Step-on: Simply step into the bindings and lock your heel into place. This design is quick and easy, albeit less common.

Features

Flex

Bindings should have a flex rating on a scale of 1 to 10 of increasing stiffness and rigidity to help guide you. In addition to matching your style of riding, you'll want to find bindings with a similar flex to that of your boot.

Enhanced padding

Bindings will offer padding in the heel and under the foot, but some bindings are designed with even more padding to support boarders who perform jumps and tricks. Extra padding is also useful for those who tackle rough terrain and want some additional protection underneath. More padding may also be preferred by beginners.

Adjustments

Most bindings offer several options to adjust tightness to your comfort, and style. You may have the option of adjusting the position of your bindings on the board using mounting screws, as some boards will have various holes from which to choose. You may also be able to adjust the angle of the mounting disc, which is the bottom part of the binding, to a more comfortable setting. These adjustments will be better assessed by more experienced snowboarders.

Price

Snowboarding requires a sizable monetary investment, but quality items should last for many seasons. Reasonable bindings for intermediate to advanced snowboarders can run between $125 and $250. For those intent on performing tricks with more durable, lightweight options, the cost can run much higher.

FAQ

Q. Are bindings different for men and women?

A. Often bindings cater to men's and women's boots and boards, which are generally slightly different in size. Bindings tend to be designed with a specific boot style in mind. However, it's important to find the bindings that are most comfortable and effective for your riding style.

Q. Should I ever remove the bindings?

A. Unlike most ski bindings, snowboard bindings are designed to be removed and adjusted as needed by the user. This can be done at home without the need to go to a professional shop. Some snowboarders like to remove the bindings in order to safely store them in the off-season.

Snowboard bindings we recommend

Best of the best: Burton Malavita Snowboard Bindings

Our take: High-performance bindings geared for advanced snowboarders that offer comfort and flexibility.

What we like: Lightweight and supportive bindings that are also durable. Several color options available. Extra gel padding in the footbed.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: 5th Element Stealth 3 Convertible Strap Bindings

Our take: Reliable, comfortable, accommodating bindings for beginners.

What we like: Simple bindings come with a great price and pair well with most boots.

What we dislike: Not the most durable choice.

Choice 3: Flow Men's Alpha Snowboard Bindings

Our take: Comfortable bindings with adjustable fit from a trusted name in snowboarding.

What we like: Supportive construction offers extra padding. Rear-entry design. Reasonable price.

What we dislike: Some durability concerns. Not ideal for beginners.

