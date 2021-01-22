The best snowball maker

Kids love playing in the snow, especially if it involves all-out snowball battles. However, making the perfect snowball with gloves or mittens can be challenging. A fun and easy solution is a snowball maker.

Most snowball makers resemble salad tongs with a spherical mold at the end. With these, all kids need to do is scoop up snow — and voilà! — a perfect snowball is ready to be launched. There are also multi-snowball molds that create as many as six snowballs, making it simple to build up ammo.

To find the right snowball maker before your next blizzard, take a look at this buying guide. We’re giving an overview of popular snowmaker designs, plus we’re sharing a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice, the Max Fun 4-Pack Snowball Maker, is one of the most durable family packs on the market.

Considerations when choosing snowball makers

Durability

To get the most out of a snowball maker, make sure to choose a durable design that will last through several seasons. One way to determine a snowball maker’s durability is its molds. If it has a flush closure, it’ll make round snowballs; if it doesn’t, you might need to reshape snowballs before launching them.

Snowball makers have different types of hinged mechanisms, so be sure to choose one that doesn’t feel flimsy. Certain designs have plastic mechanisms, though more durable ones have some metal components.

Weather resistance

Because snowball makers are exposed to wet, cold weather, they’re usually designed with durable materials like high-impact polystyrene plastic. This type of plastic doesn’t turn brittle in the cold, nor does it warp or fade in direct sunlight. If the snowball maker has any metal parts, they should be rust- or corrosion-resistant.

Features

Single snowball vs. multiple snowball molds

Single snowball makers only make one snowball at a time. These designs usually resemble large salad tongs with a spherical mold at one end. They have hinged mechanisms that take the hard work out of shaping a snowball. A few popular varieties of single snowball makers also double as snowball launchers.

Multiple snowball maker molds make between two and six snowballs at a time. They look like double-sided ice cube molds that hinge closed to shape snowballs. Some parents feel these designs are much easier for younger kids to manipulate since they open and close like books and don’t require much coordination or motor control.

Bonus accessories

A few snowball makers come with bonus accessories such as extra molds for snow, mini shovels, or snow shields. Most snowball makers sold in sets or family packs come with carry cases.

Price

An individual snowball maker costs $10 and below, whereas you can snag a set of better-made snowball makers for closer to $15. The best-quality snowball makers, usually sold in sets of four, cost $20 and above.

FAQ

Q. Is it hard to hold a snowball maker?

A. Most snowball makers feature ergonomic handles or rubberized grips for better handling. These details improve the grip for those wearing mittens, which lack the grip capabilities or grippy details of gloves.

Q. Do all snowball makers make snowballs of the same size?

A. There’s no standard size for snowballs, so there is considerable variety in diameter. On average, these devices make snowballs that are around two inches in diameter. Some multiple snowball maker molds create slightly smaller snowballs than single snowball designs.

Snowball makers we recommend

Best of the best: Max Fun 4-Pack Snowball Maker

Our take: Durable family pack with an easy open and close mechanism that little kids can operate.

What we like: Snowball mold has a flush closure to create consistently round snowballs. Set is multicolored and easy to spot in the snow. Comes with a drawstring carry case for storage and portability.

What we dislike: Expensive compared to other options, but worth the price for their durability.

Best bang for your buck: Hoopla Toys Snowball Thrower

Our take: Functions as both a snowball mold and a thrower for twice as much fun.

What we like: Device is easy to grip with its rubberized handle. Curved design makes for easy snow scooping. Made from high-quality solid plastic, so there’s a good chance it lasts through several seasons.

What we dislike: Small learning curve when it comes to using the mold.

Choice 3: Joyin Snowball Maker

Our take: Ergonomic snowball makers have contoured handles, making them easy to grip through gloves.

What we like: Set of three snowball makers with a bonus carry case. Snowballs are on the smaller side, which makes them easier for kids to hold and throw. Backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

What we dislike: Some reports that the mold edges don’t line up well and make uneven snowballs.

