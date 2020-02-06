The best snow globe

Snow globes started out as a novel take on the once-common paperweight. Owners could give the dome a quick shake and watch porcelain "snow" swirl around a familiar winter scene. While paperweights themselves may have largely faded into obscurity, the idea of combining three-dimensional art with a dynamic display of snow or glitter is still popular today. Modern snow globes have become collectibles, whether they feature nature scenes, vacation destinations, or even advertisements.

Some manufacturers now combine snow globes with music box mechanisms for an even more interactive display. Companies can order customized snow globes as promotional items, and many gift shops include commemorative snow globes related to the venue. There is also a trend toward do-it-yourself snow globes, in which the user can add personal photos or other objects to an empty snow globe. The "snow" can also be replaced with other materials, such as glitter or musical notes or hearts.

If you are in the market for a decorative snow globe, read our helpful shopping guide. Snow globes are often marketed according to themes, and there can be thousands to choose from. Our top choice is The San Francisco Music Box Company's Hand-Crafted Cardinal Snow Globe, a beautifully crafted music box that is part of a collectible series of winter scenes.

Considerations when choosing snow globes

Construction and design

Although the snow globe began as a functional paperweight, its main appeal today is as a small objet d'art, ideal for display on a desktop, mantel or table. Higher-end snow globes tend to be made from pure glass and an expensive wood, such as walnut or oak. The dome is a perfect sphere, and the internal design is often a detailed winter or nature scene. The snow is crushed porcelain, glass glitter or plastic.

Less expensive snow globes tend to be constructed from plastic, and the dome can be a number of different shapes. The interior design can be seasonal, but manufacturers also produce images of tourist attractions for sale in gift shops. The snow can be plastic flakes, glitter or customized pieces, like musical notes or stars.

Size and weight

Most snow globe sold in retail markets are rarely larger than 6 inches tall, which is big enough to encapsulate a fairly large sculpture or tableau. The average weight of a snow globe is variable, but they rarely weigh more than a few pounds. User interactivity is an important element of a snow globe, so it should never be too large or too heavy for admirers to shake.

Themes

Quite often a snow globe manufacturer will produce an entire series of collectible pieces, all with the same general theme. Birds, flowers and famous structures are very popular themes, for example. Some users may want to consider building a collection after purchasing a single snow globe.

Other snow globes may have more commercial themes, such as a promotion for a local business or tourist attraction. There may be a series based on all 50 US states, or historical figures, or famous landmarks. Some snow globes have no theme at all, allowing users to add their own waterproofed photos or objects to the interior space.

Features

Music box mechanisms

It is not unusual to find snow globes combined with music boxes, especially in stores that specialize in home decor. The theme of the snow globe is often matched with an appropriate melody, such as a winter scene and a Christmas carol. The music box may be a separate piece from the globe, or the mechanism may be inserted directly into the base.

Accessories

While a standard handheld snow globe may provide a few moments of snowfall, there are more advanced models that keep the water circulating continuously by means of a small pump. Some electric models also incorporate lighting and sound. There are even snow globes with automatic timers to avoid burning out the motor or the lights.

Price

Because snow globes make great promotional gifts, many retailers offer basic plastic models for less than $20. A quality midrange snow globe with a glass sphere, crafted base and a detailed scene can cost between $25 and $75. Higher-end snow globes with accessories can easily cost $100 or more, and collectible pieces from top designers often sell for $500 or higher.

FAQ

Q. What was the original purpose of a snow globe?

A. While modern snow globes are seen as decorative or commemorative items, they were originally designed to be paperweights.

Q. Should I replace the water in my snow globe from time to time? It's starting to look a little cloudy.

A. The water in a snow globe can develop impurities over time, especially if it is placed in a location with direct sunlight. If the snow globe has a plug or removable seal, you can carefully draw out the water with a syringe, then replace it with distilled water. Replacing the artificial snow could be a little more challenging, however.

Snow globes we recommend

Best of the best: The San Francisco Music Box Company's Hand-Crafted Cardinal Snow Globe

Our take: This very detailed holiday snow globe would make a great gift, with an appropriate song selection for Christmas.

What we like: Well-crafted image and glass globe. Music selection ("The Holly and the Ivy") is soothing. 5.5 inches in height. 18-tone movement.

What we dislike: Snow can settle to the bottom faster than expected. Sound quality is variable.

Best bang for your buck: Neil Enterprises' Create-Your-Own Photo Snow Globe

Our take: For those who'd like to create their own photo-based snowglobes, this is one to consider. The base is customizable, and glass breakage is not an issue.

What we like: Easy to customize, can hold two wallet-size photos at once. Base is interchangeable. Includes four base inserts. Plastic globe safer for children.

What we dislike: Assembly instructions are vague. Plastic globe material is very thin, easily deformed.

Choice 3: CoolSnowGlobes' Spring Trees Glass Snow Globe

Our take: This collection of spring trees fits well on an office desk or on a mantle. The craftsmanship is impressive.

What we like: 2.5-inch globes are easy to manipulate. Tree imagery is very detailed and colorful. Generous amount of snow in each globe. Available as larger individual pieces.

What we dislike: Some air bubbles can remain trapped in the globe. Reports of damage upon arrival.

