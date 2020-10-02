The best snow blower of 2020

Snow blowers are no longer all fearsome, noisy beasts that threaten to run away with anyone not built like a pro wrestler.

High-power gas models are still there for those who need them, but lighter, easier-to- handle electric and cordless models offer ideal solutions for smaller yards and driveways.

We've recently revised our buyer's guide, taking into account the latest developments. Our three recommendations offer premium choices from each category, and when combined with the following review will help you choose the best snow blower for your needs.

Best snow blowers of 2020

1. Husqvarna 208cc Two-Stage Gas Snow Blower: When you need to clear big areas fast, sometimes there's no substitute for outright power, and this long-standing favorite of ours has it.

2. Snow Joe 15-Amp Electric Snow Blower: Plug-and-go simplicity ideal for the urban home, at a price that's hard to beat. We've had Snow Joe on our short list before, but this model is a new entry.

3. Greenworks Pro 80 Volt Cordless Snow Blower: New to our list, this quiet, easy-to-use tool offers competitive performance, thanks to a powerful, high-efficiency brushless motor.

You'll find more detail on each at the end of this article.

Choosing the right snow blower

So pretty obviously, the wider the clearance path and the deeper it will go, the quicker you're going to get the job done. Figures for both are usually given, but bear in mind manufacturers are inclined to be a little optimistic. Nevertheless, you'll get a good idea of capabilities simply by checking published specs. So the main consideration becomes power source.

A gas-powered snow blower is still number one if you have large amounts of snow to clear. It remains the contractor's choice. For the money -- and they can be $1,000 or more -- you get unbeatable performance and usually a control panel, so things like height and chute angle can be adjusted from the handlebars. The downsides are overall weight and noise, though modern motors aren't any louder than most gas lawn mowers.

If you don't have a large area of ground to clear, an electric model is a viable alternative. So do you go corded or cordless? A corded model is easy to use, quiet, and the cheapest snow blower on the market, with models from around $150. The downside is the cord. The longest extension is 100 feet. Beyond that, overheating can be an issue, and because power drops over distance, there may not be enough for the snow blower to run properly. If you've got a 50- or 60-foot yard, they can be great.

If it's bigger, then you'll need to go cordless. However, freedom of movement comes at a cost. You'll pay around $300 for a 40-volt model, but some find them disappointing. An 80-volt model -- which is what we'd recommend -- will likely cost you another $100. Even then, you probably won't get much more than a half-hour run time (which might be a good excuse for a break anyway). If you want to increase run time, you can either buy a spare battery -- so one can be charging while you're using the other -- or you can choose one with a higher Amp hour (Ah) rating. Those supplied are frequently 2Ah, the lowest available. A 6Ah battery will run at least three times as long, maybe longer. However, they aren't cheap. Also bear in mind that larger Ah batteries take significantly longer to charge.

FAQ

Q. Do I need any safety gear with a snow blower?

A. Not really, but it's worth investing in a good pair of work gloves, and tough boots with non-slip tread -- you're working when weather conditions aren't at their best. If you buy a gas snow blower you might want ear protection.

Q. Does a snow blower need much maintenance?

A. Gas models will benefit from a new spark plug and fuel filter once a year, and it's a good idea to drain spare gas at the end of the season. Other than that, it's mostly just a cleanup after use, and storage somewhere dry. Check electrical cables for damage once in a while.

In-depth reviews of best snow blowers

Best of the best: Husqvarna 208cc Two-Stage Gas Snow Blower

What we like: Immensely powerful motor with easy electric starting. 24-inch clearance path. Control panel for remote chute control. Big pneumatic tires offer great traction. LED headlight and heated handlebars.

What we dislike: Expensive. Some leave the factory with assembly faults.

Best bang for your buck: Snow Joe 15-Amp Electric Snow Blower

What we like: Good performance and reliability, clearing a 22-inch path at up to 25 tons per hour. Steel auger for durability. LED headlights included.

What we dislike: Variable quality means a few are hard to assemble and may have parts missing.

Choice 3: Greenworks Pro 80-Volt Cordless Snow Blower

What we like: 80V is among the most powerful cordless machines available. 20-inch clearance path. Decent run time (around 30 minutes). 180-degree throw. Competitive price.

What we dislike: 2.0Ah battery restricts run time. A few have had starting problems.

