Snorkeling gives you a glimpse at a magical underwater world with only a little equipment required. All you need is a snorkel set, and you're ready to go. But, with so many options available to you, choosing the best snorkel set can be difficult.

Read this guide to learn more about snorkel sets, and receive a handful of recommendations. Our favorite set is the WildHorn Outfitters Seaview Snorkel Mask. The full-face design gives you an excellent field of vision while snorkeling, so you won't miss a thing.

Considerations when choosing snorkel sets

Items included

First of all, find out what's included in your snorkel set. Some sets simply consist of a mask and a snorkel, whereas others include fins. You may also receive a bag or case to store your snorkel gear in when you're not using it, which makes it easier to bring it with you to the beach. Decide what you want from a snorkel set and be sure the set you choose includes everything you require.

Snorkel mask windows

One of the most important parts of a snorkel mask is its window, or lens. The majority of snorkel sets include single-lens snorkel masks that have a single window covering both eyes. You can also find split-lens snorkel masks with one lens over each eye, which can be a better fit for people with large nose bridges. What's more, there are newer options, such as full-face snorkel masks, that give you better peripheral vision, so you can look around you more easily.

Snorkel type

The snorkel is the tube you breathe from. Standard snorkels are inexpensive, but water can easily come down the top, either due to splashing around you or dipping below water level. Semi-dry snorkels feature splash guards on the top to stop splashes of water from traveling down them, but water will still come in if you dive below the surface. Dry-top snorkels have a special valve system that closes off the top of the snorkel if you dive, stopping water from rushing in even when you're below the waves.

Features

Full-pocket fins

If you choose a snorkel set with fins included, full-pocket fins generally fit more securely than those with heel straps.

Purge valve

A snorkel set may have a purge valve in the mask or in the U-bend of the snorkel -- or both. This valve easily drains off excess water.

Anti-fog lenses

Anti-fog lenses are far less likely to steam up than standard lenses, giving you a clear view underwater.

Price

You can find snorkel sets for less than $15, but we'd generally recommend spending at least $20 to $40 for a decent set that won't leak. High-end options can cost $50 to $100.

FAQ

Q. Can anybody snorkel?

A. Anyone with basic swimming skills can snorkel -- it doesn't require any special skills or training. However, if you aren't a strong swimmer, it's best to stay in your depth, or wear a snorkel vest for buoyancy. Children should always be carefully supervised while snorkeling.

Q. How can I tell if my snorkel mask fits?

A. It's important your snorkel mask fits correctly, so no water can enter it. However, it shouldn't be so tight that it's uncomfortable. The mask itself should create a seal without the aid of the straps -- they're just there to keep the mask in place. Press your snorkel mask up to your face, and inhale slowly through your nose. If the mask fits correctly it will stay put on your face, even when you remove your hands.

Snorkel sets we recommend

Best of the best: WildHorn Outfitters Seaview Snorkel Mask

Our take: With its full-face design, you can see much more than you can with a standard snorkel mask.

What we like: Dry-snorkel technology won't let water in if you go for a dive. GoPro mount on the top captures the action hands-free. Fog-resistant lens lets you see clearly.

What we dislike: Fairly costly, considering flippers aren't included.

Best bang for your buck: PRODIVE Premium Dry-Top Snorkel Set

Our take: While you can find cheaper snorkel sets, this one is still affordable. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better quality set for less.

What we like: Extremely sturdy tempered-glass anti-fog lens for clear viewing. Dry-top snorkel stops water from entering. Carrying case included.

What we dislike: Only one size option.

Choice 3: U.S. Divers Dorado Junior Snorkel Set

Our take: The perfect choice for all the young snorkelers out there -- available in a range of sizes to fit kids from ages four to 12.

What we like: Includes a mask, snorkel, and fins, plus a handy travel bag. Bright color choices appeal to kids. Semi-dry top snorkel.

What we dislike: Fins run slightly large.

