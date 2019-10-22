The best snap ring plier set

When working with a snap ring or a retaining ring, you need to use the precise tool to remove or install it. Because internal and external snap rings come in a wide variety of sizes, using an improperly sized tool can permanently damage the part. That is why it's best to purchase a snap ring plier set.

The best set will give you a variety of snap ring pliers so you can easily remove or install any snap ring. We like the extraordinary versatility and durability of Channellock's Convertible Retaining Ring Plier Set. To learn exactly what makes this set so special as well as what to look for in other quality snap ring plier sets, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing snap ring pliers sets

Snap ring pliers need to fit snap rings in two different, but equally important ways. The right set for you must include the properly sized tool for your needs.

Each snap ring features two small holes. This is where you insert the tips of your snap ring pliers so that the tool can work. If the tips are too big, they won't fit in the holes; if they are too small, it will make your task needlessly difficult.

Snap rings function like springs, and if you force them to open or close too far, you can damage them. Some models only have a narrow movement range while others have a mechanism, like a locking pin, that you can set to keep you from damaging your snap ring.

Other considerations

There are a few other elements to consider when purchasing a set of snap ring pliers:

Tip angle: For maximum reach, a straight tip angle is best. If you need better visibility while working or you have a situation where a straight angle doesn't fit in your work space, the tips are also available at 90-degree and 45-degree angles.

Interchangeable heads or tips: Instead of having a different tool for each type of situation that you may encounter, some snap ring plier sets feature tools with interchangeable heads or tips. Besides taking up less space in your tool box, if you break the tips on these types of tools, you do not need to purchase another tool, just the tip or head (if available).

Convertibility: Snap ring pliers may either open or close when you squeeze them. If you purchase a set that isn't convertible - able to switch between the two operating directions - you will need to have twice as many pliers to be fully prepared.

Price

It is possible to get a small snap ring plier set for $10, but those are rated rather poorly. A decent set of four pliers will cost between $20 and $30. Sets with larger tools or more options will cost $40 or $50. Name brand, professional sets, on the other hand can cost up to $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. What is the difference between a snap ring and a retaining ring?

A. A snap ring is a retaining ring. These fasteners can also be called a circlip, a c-clip, a Seeger, or a Jesus clip. Likewise, the pliers may be called by multiple names as well.

Q. Some snap rings are internal and some are external. What is the difference? Do I need a different tool for each?

A. Internal snap rings fit inside a bore while external snap rings are located on the outside of a shaft. When you squeeze your snap ring pliers, you'll need the tips to move closer together to remove an internal snap ring. If you are trying to remove an external snap ring, you'll want the tips to open up when you squeeze. Most snap ring pliers feature a mechanism that allows you to switch back and forth between these two modes, but not all do, so be sure that your set includes the type of pliers that you need.

Snap ring pliers sets we recommend

Best of the best: Channellock's Convertible Retaining Ring Plier Set

Our take: A set of three snap ring pliers that each come with five pairs of color-coded tips.

What we like: This set includes a 6.5", an 8", and a 10" pair of heavy-duty convertible (internal/external) snap ring pliers. A case is included for easy transport and storage.

What we dislike: The mechanism that converts these pliers from internal to external can be a little difficult to operate.

Best bang for your buck: Lang Tools' 12-Piece Fixed-Tip Combination Internal/External Snap Ring Pliers Set

Our take: A versatile set of a dozen fixed-tip snap ring pliers.

What we like: This tool set contains three different sized pliers with 0.038-inch, 0.047-inch, 0.070-inch, and 0.090-inch tips set at straight, 45-degree, and 90-degree angles. A convenient blow-molded case is also included for transport and storage.

What we dislike: The tips on these pliers are not as durable as the rest of the tool and may easily be damaged if not properly cared for.

Choice 3: KNIPEX's Eight-Piece Precision Snap Ring Pliers Set

Our take: A high-end set of eight heavy-duty snap ring pliers that are built to last.

What we like: The tips in KNIPEX snap pliers are manufactured to last appreciably longer than the tips in other brands. Additionally, the tips of these pliers feature grooves to help hold the retaining ring more securely.

What we dislike: Price may not comfortably fit within your budget.

