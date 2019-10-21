There's something about the rich, delicious flavor a smoker gives food that many people can't resist. If you don't have a smoker or grill at home -- or don't have hours to wait for your food to finish cooking -- you don't have to miss out on that smoky flavor you love. With a smoke infuser, you can hit your food with a dose of concentrated smoke allowing you to cold smoke meat, fish, vegetables, sauces, desserts, and even beverages in as little as five minutes. All you need is a container to put the food in with a lid to keep the smoke trapped, and you're good to go.

Read our buying guide if you need help choosing the best smoke infuser for your kitchen. We've also included some specific product recommendations, like our top pick from PolyScience, which is dishwasher-safe and features a user-friendly dial for adjusting the airflow and controlling the smoke output.

Considerations when choosing smoke infusers

Material

Smoke infusers are typically made of some combination of metal and plastic. Models that feature a greater number of metal components are more durable, so while they usually cost more, the smoker will last longer. Some smoke infusers are made with aluminum, while others feature stainless steel. Both are rust-resistant, but aluminum may corrode over time. It's lighter weight than stainless steel, so aluminum smoke infusers can be easier to handle.

Combustibles

To generate the smoke, you must fill a smoke infuser with some type of combustible. Wood chips are the most commonly used combustible and you can choose from several options, including apple, mesquite, hickory, or cherry. Most infusers also allow you to use herbs, spices, tea leaves, dried flowers, and hay, though you should check the manufacturer's guidelines to see what combustibles are appropriate for their particular infuser.

Features

Controls

A smoke infuser has a fan that blows the smoke from the burning wood chips in the unit's smoking chamber through a tube to pass over your food. Some infusers allow you to adjust the speed of the fan with a knob, so you can control the intensity of the smoke your food receives. In most cases, you're also able to turn the fan on and off with the controls.

Burn chamber size

The burn chamber is the area of a smoke infuser where you add your wood chips or other combustibles. Larger burn chambers produce more smoke, so you're able to smoke larger quantities of food. However, a smoke infuser with a large burn chamber is bulkier, which can make it more difficult to handle and store.

Extra smoke screens

A smoke infuser has screens that protect the fan and other inner components from the heat generated by the burn chamber. Over time, the screen can sometimes become clogged with debris and must be replaced. Some smoke infusers include extra smoke screens, so you always have a new one on hand.

Stand

Some smoke infusers include a stand. It may be a separate stand or legs that are built into the infuser itself, but both types can provide stability that makes the infuser easier to use.

Extender hose

A smoke infuser has a hose that the smoke blows through to pass over your food. Some models come with an extender hose, so you have an easier time directing the smoke to exactly the right spot.

Accessories

Some smoke infusers come with additional accessories that can aid you in the smoking process. You can find models that include a sampler of wood chips to get you started and a recipe book to help inspire meal ideas. Some infusers also come with extra smoke screens or batteries for powering the device. Other accessories may include a cleaning brush, a storage bag, and a dome for containing the smoke over your food.

Price

Smoke infusers cost between $20 and $150. Most models fall in the $20 to $40 range, but if you want an option with plenty of professional-grade features, expect to pay more.

FAQ

Q. Can I use charcoal in a smoke infuser?

A. A smoke infuser is meant to be used with wood chips, not charcoal. Burning charcoal indoors can produce noxious fumes that are a danger to you and your family.

Q. How do I clean a smoke infuser?

A. Cleaning a smoke infuser is similar to cleaning a grill. Allow the unit to cool completely and then use a brush to scrub the surfaces. You can find some models that are dishwasher-safe.

Smoke infusers we recommend

Best of the best: PolyScience's The Smoking Gun Pro Smoke Infuser

Our take: A professional-grade smoke infuser that provides precise control over your smoking intensity.

What we like: Features a sturdy design and a user-friendly dial for adjusting airflow and smoke intensity. Has a built-in stand for stability. Dishwasher-safe. Includes a wood chip sampler with apple and hickory woods, as well as batteries and extra smoke screens.

What we dislike: More expensive than some similar models. Wood chips that come with the infuser aren't the easiest to light.

Best bang for your buck: Eurolox's Infusion Smoker

Our take: A smart-looking infuser that's highly stable for user-friendly operation and compact enough for easy storage.

What we like: Features a streamlined design for easy travel and storage. You can light the combustibles on top, making it easier to use than similar infusers. Budget-friendly price point. Works well for adding flavor to meat and fish prepared sous vide.

What we dislike: Hose has a tendency to kink. Not as easy to clean as some users would like.

Choice 3: Gourmia's Portable Infusion Smoker

Our take: A slim, conveniently shaped infuser that can still produce a great deal of smoke.

What we like: Easy to use. Provides a significant volume of smoke. Body is made of durable metal. Design is compact enough for easy storage and use. Includes an extender tube for infusing both foods and beverages.

What we dislike: Batteries can overheat. The extender tube is on the thin side.

