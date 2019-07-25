The best smell-proof bag

With the legalization of cannabis on the rise in many states, it's becoming easier to notice recreational usage of the plant based on the powerful scents that it's notorious for giving off. High-quality marijuana is often signified by a potent fragrance, and while we sometimes appreciate the rich aroma, many cannabis consumers want the option to be discreet and block this noticeable smell when desired. From family events to commuting in tight places, finding the right stash bag is an essential part of being a responsible cannabis user.

There are a range of smell-proof bags available on the market -- some emphasize style, while others put a focus on practicality and size, like our favorite choice by Discreet Smoker. Read this shopping guide to learn about which smell-proof bags can meet your needs and rest easy with the knowledge that your flower is undetectable and safely stored throughout the day.

Considerations when choosing smell-proof bags

When buying smell-proof bags, you have the option of choosing between disposable or reusable bags. That being said, we recommend reusable for the purpose of sustainability and space efficiency.

Disposable bags cost significantly less, but are extremely small, prone to breakage, and of cheaper quality than reusable bags. They need to be tossed after one or two uses, which isn't environmentally friendly.

Reusable bags are bigger and made of more expensive materials or fabrics. Rather than hold in odors, they can filter out odors just as effectively. Their shelf life is also significantly longer, which helps justify the more expensive price tag.

Material

While disposable smell-proof bags are mostly made of plastic, reusable options are made from more complex materials and fabrics. Reusable bags often feature a durable nylon exterior, which protects your marijuana from liquids and potential rips. Other materials like bamboo and cotton may not last as long and may experience more wear and tear, but have a more elegant aesthetic and texture.

Size

Smell-proof bags come in a range of sizes, depending on your needs. Highly compact models that are just 2 x 3 inches are available, and so are large crossbody and case-style bags which can be more than a foot wide, several inches deep, and six to eight inches tall. These bags are useful if you travel with multiple smoking accessories.

Closure

While this is about preference, choosing the right bag closure system is also about safety. If a bag is not sealed properly, smells can escape, and children can potentially access your marijuana. Zipper closers are functional, but the most effective type of closure is a zipper combined with a hook-and-loop or velcro, with a foldable top edge.

Features

Color

Smell-proof bags come in discrete, opaque colors like black or grey. However, if you prefer something trendier or more noticeable, there are some brighter or patterned bags available for purchase.

Compartments

Compartments help you organize the contents of your smell-proof bags, making items easier to navigate without forcing you to root around. Outer pockets may not be as smell-proof as the main pocket.

Cushioning

Many compartments in smell-proof bags are cushioned to prevent marijuana smoking equipment such as grinders and glass pipes from being broken in transit.

Integrated locks

Maintain your privacy and prevent roommates or kids from accessing your smell-proof bag with the help of integrated combination locks, which higher-end bags offer. If you choose a bag with a double zipper, you can secure it with your own padlock.

Carbon filter

Many smell-proof bags contain a carbon filter in the form of an activated carbon liner, sitting between the interior lining and outer shell. This filter removes scents that might permeate the bag.

Smell-proof bag prices

Smell-proof bags start at roughly $10 and can run up to $50. For $10 to $25, you can get bags that feature pockets, compartments, locks, and cushioning, while bags between $25 to $50 tend to be bigger and more effective, featuring more frills than less expensive options.

FAQ

Q. Are smell-proof bags effective enough to contain odors besides marijuana?

A. Yes, if you're carrying around a particularly stinky slice of durian, blue cheese, or pungent spices, a high quality smell-proof bag will still provide smell suppression.

Q. Do smell-proof bags ever have closure that is too secure?

A. Some users report that they damaged their bags trying to open it since the closure was too strong, especially in the case of a hook-and-loop only closure.

Smell-proof bags we recommend

Best of the best: Discreet Smoker Smell-Proof Bag

Our take: A larger than average, reusable bag with multiple hook-and-look closures.

What we like: Discreet look, roomy size and carbon lining which exceeds odor-suppressing expectations.

What we dislike: Loud velcro closure doesn't make for discreet opening.

Best bang for your buck: Interplanetary Development Smell-Proof Bag

Our take: A budget-friendly, disposable option on the smaller size with zipper closure.

What we like: Multiple bags that are moisture and puncture proof with heavy duty closure.

What we dislike: Not eco-friendly and some users report broken seals after usage.

Choice 3: Skunk Mr. Slick Smell Proof Bag

Our take: A lightweight, medium-sized fabric bag with advanced smell-proof technology.

What we like: Durable with carbon layer, foam filter, and thermal foil. Available in a range of different colours.

What we dislike: Slightly expensive price point and problematic inner seal.

