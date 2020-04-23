The best smartwatch

With a smartwatch, you're able to have the functionality of a smartphone easily accessible on your wrist. A quality smartwatch will let you check notifications that normally would come through on your smartphone or run apps without ever having to take the phone out of your pocket. Usually, smartwatches deliver excellent fitness-tracking features, too, making this little device a powerhouse for keeping you connected, entertained, and healthy.

Ready to learn more? This guide will help you find a smartwatch that's right for you. Our top choice is the Apple Watch Series 4, which delivers an impressive number of features and looks great.

Considerations when choosing smartwatches

When shopping for smartwatches, the first thing you need to decide is whether you're looking for a true smartwatch with full connectivity capabilities or more of a fitness-tracking smartwatch.

Fitness-tracking

Nearly all smartwatches are able to deliver some type of fitness-tracking functionality.

For lower-priced units, it's probable that the smartwatch primarily has fitness-tracking features with minimal connectivity features. This type of smartwatch will not run apps or allow you to take and make phone calls from the watch.

The fitness tracker likely will track your steps, help you measure distance traveled while exercising, track heart rate, and measure calories burned.

Notification smartwatch

This type of smartwatch does a little more than the fitness-tracking smartwatch, as it gives you a few more connectivity features. It may let you see text messages or phone calls coming in on your smartphone, as long as the two devices are close enough for Bluetooth connectivity. To respond, though, you'd have to pull out your smartphone.

Full-connectivity smartwatch

A full-connectivity smartwatch behaves more like a smartphone that you wear on your wrist. You can do many of the same things with this type of smartwatch that you do with your smartphone, including handling phone calls and texting or using apps.

The full-feature smartwatch should give you plenty of fitness-tracking features, too, although these will not be the primary focus of this type of smartwatch.

The majority of full-feature smartwatches can make a Bluetooth connection with your smartphone to share messages and other notifications. Some smartwatches work through a separate cellular connection.

Features

Some of the features you may want to have in a smartwatch include the following:

Operating system connectivity: Some smartwatches are only able to connect to an Android smartphone, some only will connect to an Apple iOS smartphone, and some can connect to either one.

Types of notifications: Your smartwatch may give you notifications of incoming text messages or phone calls, calendar reminders, and reminders to stand up and move around.

Battery life: The majority of smartwatches will give you at least 16 to 18 hours of functionality per charge. Some may last a few days between charges. You certainly don't want a smartwatch that you'd have to charge in the middle of the day.

App sharing: If you have a full-connectivity smartwatch, you will want it to be able to use the same apps you already use on your smartphone, especially if you've purchased those apps.

Price

Basic smartwatches are little more than fitness trackers, usually running $100 to $200. For a smartwatch that has multiple connectivity functions along with fitness tracking, expect to pay $200 to $600.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to stick with the same watch face that ships with the smartwatch?

A. No. You should be able to change the design on the face (or display screen), allowing you to personalize how it looks.

Q. How do I charge the smartwatch?

A. Some smartwatches make use of a charging cable, while others can charge on a charging pad with no cable required.

Smartwatches we recommend

Best of the best: Apple Watch Series 4

Our take: The most powerful smartwatch on the market, delivering excellent fitness and connectivity features.

What we like: Watch face includes haptic feedback. Uses a sharp display and curved edges to make the screen appear bigger than it is.

What we dislike: It's expensive. Some people don't want to use Apple iOS.

Best bang for your buck: FitBit Versa

Our take: Delivers a significant upgrade versus earlier versions of the FitBit, giving you more features and processing power.

What we like: Doesn't feel bulky on the wrist. Gives you waterproof functionality, which is important for a smartwatch with a fitness emphasis.

What we dislike: Price is a bit higher than other FitBits. Occasional problems synching it with your smartphone.

Choice 3: Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch

Our take: Gives you a traditional watch design with a round face. You can pick among multiple designs for the screen.

What we like: Battery life is better than average. Has both Android and Apple smartphone compatibility.

What we dislike: It's not going to meet the fitness-tracking needs of everyone.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.