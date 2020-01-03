The best smart TV keyboard

Are you less than accurate when plugging in passwords on your smart TV? There's no need to fumble over cumbersome screens when you invest in a smart TV keyboard.

Smart TV keyboards eliminate the tedious left-right-left of entering letters. Simply type out your selection as quickly as you text, and you're able to find your favorite show in a jiffy. If you tally up all the extra time you'll save with accurate entries, you can probably squeeze in another episode of your favorite show.

Take a look at our buying guide on smart TV keyboards so you can navigate your screen effortlessly. We're including our top pick, Logitech Wireless Touch TV Keyboard, which has all bases covered with a familiar design complemented by a convenient touchpad.

Considerations when choosing smart TV keyboards

Keyboard sizes

Full-size keyboard: These styles echo traditional keyboard styles, both in terms of button spacing and layout. In addition to the letters, they often have number pads, trackpads, and media controls. They're ideal for those who stick to the familiar or might have difficulty seeing buttons on smaller styles.

TLK keyboard: TLK stands for "tenkeyless," meaning there's no number pad. However, they usually have trackpads. As a result, they're approximately 20% smaller than regular keyboards. TLK keyboards are preferred by those who want a keyboard with a smaller footprint, but aren't ready to completely sacrifice size.

Compact keyboard: Compact smart TV keyboards have little space between their tiny buttons, many of which do double duty as multi-functional commands. Compact keyboards are better suited for those who are used to video game controllers or are comfortable typing on smartphones.

Connection

Bluetooth: Smart TV keyboards that use Bluetooth are easy to pair with your smart TV. They boast a range of 25 to 30 feet, which is necessary in larger rooms or basements. Bluetooth connectivity can be spotty at times.

RF: Smart TV keyboards that operate on radio frequency have a companion dongle that plugs into a USB port on your TV. At best, you have around eight to 10 feet of range. These keyboards are better for small rooms or for portable use with laptops.

Infrared: There are also smart TV keyboards that use infrared, though they're rare. They're usually only considered as an alternative if Bluetooth and RF aren't options.

Trackpad

A trackpad, also called a touch pad, consists of a responsive surface on the smart TV keyboard. You can navigate screens with your finger, which means you don't need to tab over or use your remote to make a selection. They're not as responsive as touch screens on smartphones, so you need to grow accustomed to the level of pressure and contact required.

Prices

Simple smart TV keyboards cost $25 or below. For more bells and whistles like media controls or touchpads, expect to spend closer to $45. High-end smart TV keyboards that offer a higher level of customization and navigation cost as much as $75.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a smart TV keyboard for my computer?

A. While they're compatible, they're not designed for heavy use or frequent typing. They're fine to use in a pinch, though you'd probably wear it our rather quickly if you were to do the majority of your daily typing on it.

Q. How do I clean my smart TV keyboard?

A. Depending on the design, you might be able to clean it with an alcohol wipe. Full-size keyboards usually have more crevices where debris gets stuck; for these, you can use compressed air to dislodge particles and dust them away.

Smart TV keyboards we recommend

Best of the best: Logitech's K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard

Our take: Traditional keyboard style that is both user-friendly and efficient.

What we like: Broad compatibility and impressive battery life of 18 months. Bonus points for convenient touchpad.

What we dislike: Can be a bit big or bulky to keep around the living room.

Best bang for your buck: Ambolove's Backlit Wireless Mini Keyboard with Touchpad

Our take: Popular choice for quick password entry with a backlight feature.

What we like: Convenient plug-and-play setup. Lightweight design that's comfortable to hold, even for kids' hands.

What we dislike: Requires manual shut-off of backlight and some other modes to prevent battery drain.

Choice 3: Rii's Mini Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad

Our take: Enjoy the functionality of a keyboard and mouse in a compact controller design.

What we like: Works with most video game consoles, smart TVs, and PCs.

What we dislike: Shorter wireless range, though it's not a big deal in smaller rooms.

