The best smart TV of 2020

The smart TV is the cornerstone of any home entertainment system. They continue to evolve each year with new innovations and technologies, offering high-quality images, vivid detail, and vibrant colors.

Smart TVs vary in size, power, and resolution; they may feature any number of apps and convenient extras and tend to possess settings that cater to your viewing needs. Your smart TV requires compatible services and may need to integrate with a gaming console, soundbar, or Blu-ray player.

There's plenty to consider, but our guide is here to help distill all you need to know as we take a look at the top smart TVs right now.

Best smart TVs of 2020

1. Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K QLED TV: A larger size of our returning favorite, this high-end smart TV offers vivid detail and contrast at a premium price.

2. TCL 43-inch 4K Smart TV: Our new bargain pick, this is a small but potent 4K smart TV that offers ease and convenience at a low cost.

3. Sony 65-inch Master Series Bravia OLED 4K Smart TV: Another newcomer to our short list, this powerful, top-of-the-line smart TV is ideal for gamers and sports fans.

What you need to know before buying a smart TV

Smart TVs range in size from as low as 40 inches to as large as 85 inches. This number is measured from one diagonal to the other. You can set up your smart TV on an entertainment stand or TV bench or opt to mount it to the wall. Consider the support that's required either way, and note the size of the room the TV will be living in. You don't want to be too close or too far away from the screen.

Resolution is another important factor. 4K, or ultra high-definition, has become the standard for smart TVs, as most series, films, and games of the last decade shoot in 4K. HD TVs are still available and are ideal for those on a budget.

However, if you're opting for high resolution, you may want to confirm you have compatible services or systems. The TV may offer 4K, but you need a gaming console, cable box, or streaming subscription that also supports 4K content. Newer TVs feature 8K resolution; however, there is little content available that is made in 8K for now.

Note the processing speed of a smart TV. Like computers, more powerful processors result in a better picture quality. A weak processor may lead to grainy or lagging images with less vibrant colors.

It's important to have a strong internet connection and clear path from the TV to the router. Most TVs boast powerful signals, but your apps and usage are tied to your WiFi, and a weaker hookup could result in tedious buffering.

You can find a 4K smart TV at a decent size for under $900, though as you start to add faster processing and larger size, you can run well over $1,000, and maybe even $2,000 for the newest models.

Smart TV features

Viewing modes: Some smart TVs come with specific picture settings that cater to your content. For example, an included gaming mode enhances the quality of video games.

Compatibility: Some smart TVs may be more compatible with certain devices than others. You may want to take a look at smart TVs made by companies that also make your computer, smartphone, or gaming console, as these likely offer smoother and more convenient operation.

Speakers: Generally, smart TV speakers aren't impressive since the focus is on high-quality images and not top-notch sound. Still, some smart TVs have more than adequate speakers. Consider whether a soundbar is a worthy investment.

Mounting: One way to set up your smart TV is by mounting it to the wall. Your purchase may come with the option to add on a mounting unit, or the chance to have it professionally installed.

Inputs: Most smart TVs come with at least two HDMI ports and one USB port, but you may need more. Consider what devices (like a soundbar or console) you want to hook up permanently, as well as any devices, like a memory stick, that may be used once in a while.

Control: Your TV comes with a remote, though only some feature integrated buttons to immediately access your favorite apps. Some TVs may be operated by your smartphone or through voice activation via a virtual assistant.

In-depth reviews for best smart TVs

Best of the best: Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K QLED TV

What we like: Top-of-the-line, innovative Samsung TV with stunning images, fast processing, and an impressive size.

What we dislike: Need enough space to accommodate the size; pricey.

Best bang for your buck: TCL 43-inch 4K Smart TV

What we like: Compact 4K smart TV with a simple interface, access to numerous apps, and plenty of inputs. Inexpensive investment.

What we dislike: One of the smallest smart TVs available.

Choice 3: Sony 65-inch Master Series Bravia OLED 4K Smart TV

What we like: From a leading name in electronics, this powerful smart TV isn't the largest, but offers one of the fastest processors and most stunning visuals.

What we dislike: Quite expensive.

