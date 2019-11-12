Of course, you want to be home with your pet as much as possible, but a smart pet feeder can give you peace of mind when you're away.

If you get held up at work, you can be sure your four-legged friend will still get dinner on time. Or if a medical condition means your pet requires four small meals a day, a smart pet feeder can accommodate this.

Smart pet feeders vary in their features, programming, design, and device compatibility, so choosing the right model is a matter of considering both the needs of your pets and the design of the model.

Read on to learn how to find the best smart pet feeder. The PetSafe Smart Feed is our top choice. It's easy to program, durable, and reliable -- a great product all around.

Considerations when choosing smart pet feeders

Programming

Smart pet feeders differ from regular automatic pet feeders as they link to apps that you use to program them. This means you'll need a tablet or smartphone.

Check to see how many meals you can schedule in total and per day. For instance, some models will let you program as many meals as you want per day, whereas others have a maximum of three or four -- three meals per day is sufficient for most pets, of course, but pets with certain medical conditions may need to eat frequent, small meals.

Portion control

In addition to the frequency of feeding, your smart pet feeder will let you set the portion per meal. You may set the portion size in weight (pounds and ounces or grams) or in volume (cups). Weight measurements are more accurate than volume measurements, which is important if your pet is on a strict diet. Ideally, you should be able to set an individual portion size per meal in case you want to feed your pet a small breakfast and lunch and a larger dinner, for instance.

Hopper size

The hopper is what holds the food waiting to be dispensed. Check the capacity of the hopper to find out how many meals' worth of food will fit inside. This is especially important with large dogs, since a feeder with a small hopper might only fit enough food for a day or two.

Features

Slow dispense

If your pet tends to rush their food, the slow-dispense feature will dispense the programmed portion gradually over five to 15 minutes to prevent your pet from eating too quickly.

Compatibility

Most smart pet feeders are compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems, but some models may only work with one or the other. If you have a virtual assistant like Alexa or Google Home, you may be able to find a compatible smart feeder.

Price

Expect to pay between $150 and $400 for a smart pet feeder, depending on the size, features, and overall quality. In general, more expensive feeders have additional features like slow dispense and highly customizable schedules and portions.

FAQ

Q. Are there any smart pet feeders that can dispense wet food?

A. The vast majority of smart pet feeders dispense dry food only. Not only is it messier to dispense wet food, but it also has a limited shelf life once open, so it wet food-dispensing smart feeders need to address this issue. Models designed to dispense wet food can usually only hold a couple of portions, however, and use ice or a chilling element to keep the food fresh. As a rule, they're not especially convenient, so it's best to stick to dry food if you want to schedule your pet's meals.

Q. Will my smart pet feeder still work if the WiFi cuts out at home?

A. Almost all smart pet feeders are designed so that they'll release either just the next scheduled meal or all scheduled meals if your home WiFi cuts out. It's wise to check this feature before buying.

Smart pet feeders we recommend

Best of the best: PetSafe's Smart Feed

Our take: Schedule up to 12 meals in advance with portion sizes between an eighth of a cup and four cups.

What we like: Works with both Android and iOS. Large 24-cup hopper. Battery backup in case of a loss of power. Will still dispense meals if WiFi drops out. Slow-feed option for pets who rush their food.

What we dislike: Can jam if kibble is too large.

Best bang for your buck: Petnet's SmartFeeder

Our take: Not only does this model feed your pet automatically, but it also gives you tailored nutritional advice for optimal pet health. Great value considering the range of features.

What we like: Easy to remove and clean feeding tray. Alexa compatible. Works with Nest. Suggests feeding schedule and portions depending on your pet's info.

What we dislike: May need optional ramp for certain types of kibble.

Choice 3: PETKIT's Smart Feed Automatic Pet Feeder

Our take: Thanks to its self-adapting system, kibble never gets stuck -- it's been tested over a million times without issue.

What we like: Can be programmed to feed up to four meals per day of between 20 grams and 400 grams. Holds up to six pounds of food in a double-locking hopper for freshness.

What we dislike: Fairly large footprint.

