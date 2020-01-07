The best smart pen

Smart technology has been swiftly replacing the traditional models of common household items, such as thermostats, TVs, and lightbulbs. Keyboards and computers have not wiped out handwritten notes, however. Even in a world full of high-tech gadgets and doodads, pen and paper remain. The difference is that now they're a little bit smarter.

Smart pens are tricked out with a camera, an audio recorder, and digital technology, so you can instantly and securely capture everything you write and say. This buying guide will help you find the perfect smart pen for your personal and professional life. We've also included reviews of our top choices, including our favorite, the Moleskine Ellipse Smart Pen, which comes from the prestigious stationery brand and is compatible with both Apple and Android products.

Considerations when choosing smart pens

Advantages of a smart pen

Why spend money on a smart pen when you could just use a laptop or buy a pack of inexpensive ballpoint pens? With a smart pen, it's possible to jot down notes even in situations where your laptop or tablet is not accessible or too cumbersome to use. A smart pen records your data and creates a digital file that you can refer to later. The pocket-size dimensions of a smart pen are ideal for writing or drawing anywhere. And everything you write is digitally stored, so there's always a backup within reach.

Compatibility

Some pens automatically transfer notes to your computer as you write. Others require special paper for note-taking. Make sure that the pen you're considering is compatible with your device's operating system.

Storage capabilities

Certain smart pen models transfer data to your device in real time. Others record information which must then be transferred manually. If you decide on a pen with the latter function, check that the storage capacity is suitable for your needs.

Connection

Most smart pens charge and transfer data via USB cables. Not all modern laptops are equipped with USB ports, so verify that you have access to one before settling on a smart pen.

Features

Audio recording

An audio recording feature is an incredibly useful tool for students, journalists, and researchers who wish to transcribe lectures or interviews. Most smart pens with this feature sync any written information with the audio. For instance, if, during a history lecture, you jotted down "Marie Antoinette didn't really say, 'Let them eat cake,'" then lost your focus and stopped taking notes, it's possible to find that spot in the audio recording and finish your note-taking from where you left off.

Search function

Some smart pen software allows users to search through digital notes. Models with audio recording capabilities may also allow you to search through audio transcripts.

Text conversion

Many smart pens include software that allows for the conversion of handwritten data into text or digital formats. If you want the ability to edit a text file of your notes, search for this feature when browsing smart pens.

Price

Expect to spend $100 to over $175 for a smart pen. Consider, also, the additional costs involved with purchasing certain smart pen models: special paper, ink refills, brand-specific notebooks, etc. We recommend keeping your smart pen only for digitizing notes to avoid wasting the special ink cartridges.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a laptop or tablet to use a smart pen?

A. Not necessarily. The majority of smart pens have onboard storage capabilities, so it's possible to record data and transfer it to your device once you arrive home.

Q. Is a smart pen the same thing as a stylus?

A. No. A stylus is meant for use with a tablet or other digital screen. It's not filled with ink and can't be used to draw or write on paper. Smart pens are real pens with ink, but they also record movements to digitally capture your writing and drawing.

Smart pens we recommend

Best of the best: Moleskine's Ellipse Smart Pen

Our take: A premium smart pen with instant transfer capabilities. Works with Apple and Android devices.

What we like: Sync now or later. Audio recording capabilities. Sleek design.

What we dislike: Expensive and requires the use of a specialized notebook.

Best bang for your buck: Livescribe's Echo Smart Pen

Our take: One of the first brands to enter the smart pen market. Models still among the most reliable and popular.

What we like: Accurate recording of handwritten material. Starter kit includes a notepad and extra ink.

What we dislike: A bit chunky and requires special notebooks.

Choice 3: NeoLab's N2 Bluetooth Digital Pen

Our take: An ergonomic and precise alternative to our top pick.

What we like: Ability to convert digital handwriting into multiple file formats, including PDFs and JPGs. Feels like a real pen in your hand, unlike other models.

What we dislike: Works with a special notebook. Some complaints about poor ink quality.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.