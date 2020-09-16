The best smart light switch

Smart technology offers convenience and efficiency at every turn, and smart light switches are no exception. The ability to control light switches either by app or voice allows you to save energy, illuminate darkened areas before you enter, and make life a little easier and safer.

Smart light switches may integrate with other home technologies, such as doorbells and security systems. They may also offer mood lighting, depending on the occasion.

Our guide, which includes reviews of our favorites at the end, can help you make the right purchase for your home lighting needs. Our top pick from Wemo offers a variety of excellent features that let you control your lights no matter where you are.

Considerations when choosing smart light switches

Design

Light switches serve a specific function, but they're also part of your home décor. Smart light switches tend to be fairly slim and unobtrusive and are made in a variety of designs and colors. They may or may not come with a wall plate. However, the wall plate can likely be painted if need be.

Controls

The basic controls of smart light switches involve an on and off function. Additional desirable options may include the ability to dim the lights. Some may have advanced features, including a sunrise and sunset mode that operates in conjunction with daylight. You may want some light switches that operate on a timer.

Connectivity

Smart light switches operate on your WiFi network, so be sure you have a strong signal throughout your home. Typically, the smart light switch integrates with a smart system like Google Assistant or Alexa, and the lights, among other smart devices, are all controlled by a central hub. It's advised to test out the app ahead of time; if the operation is tedious or irksome, you may lose the convenience that's supposed to come with smart technology.

Installation

Just like a traditional light switch, smart options require effort and caution when installing. Turn off the circuit breaker and only begin installation once you're confident there is no power. Most units are fairly straightforward to set up and come with a guide to help.

Features

Self-powered switches

These options forego a neutral wire that provides power and instead run on a battery or draw power from another receiver. These are easy to install and relocate, if necessary.

Connected switches

Most light switches are one-way, meaning a single switch controls a single device. Two-way switches allow two switches to control the same light; there are also three- and four-way switches that operate similarly. Some smart light switches allow for these options as well so you can control the same lights from different areas of your home. However, remote control may make this feature somewhat superfluous.

Smart extras

Some light switches boast enhanced features like microphones, touchscreens, and soft-press buttons. These add convenience and allow the light switch to cater to your changing needs, but they also come at a higher price.

Price

Basic smart light switches may cost around $20, but those with impressive features that offer precise control may cost over $50.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between a smart switch, smart bulb, and smart outlet?

A. Smart light bulbs typically offer various colors and hues (including sunrise and sunset modes) and are easy to move around. However, they may not offer the timed controls of a smart light switch. Smart outlets, meanwhile, are placed over traditional outlets and control whatever you plug into them.

Q. What are some safety benefits of smart light switches?

A. Smart light switches let you turn on lights before you enter a dark room, or help you out if you're walking through the home in the middle of the night and can't get to a switch. Some may feature an away mode, where they randomly turn on lights when you're on vacation for the appearance of someone being home.

Smart light switches we recommend

Best of the best: Wemo's Smart Light Switch

Our take: Sleek and subtle smart light switch that seamlessly integrates into your home.

What we like: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Set schedules, sync with sunrise and sunset. Away Mode allows for randomization of lights.

What we dislike: Lacks dimmer.

Best bang for your buck: TP-Link's Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch

Our take: An easy-to-install, affordable light switch that adds convenience to any home.

What we like: Control by voice or app. Features away mode and allows for timed activation. App guides a simple setup.

What we dislike: App can be tedious to use at times.

Choice 3: Insteon's Smart Light Switch

Our take: Reliable smart light switch available in multiple colors to cater to your home décor.

What we like: Boasts a strong connection. Easy to set up and control by voice or app. Can link multiple light switches together.

What we dislike: Pricey option, especially if buying multiple units.

