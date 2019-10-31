The best smart garage door opener

Bringing technology into your home can make basic tasks more convenient, and that includes your garage door. Say goodbye to clunky, unreliable remotes and welcome a smart garage door opener into your home.

Smart garage door openers serve as the remote controller through a companion app and come with a variety of other automation options. There are openers with timers and sensors to close the door remotely, and some even provide alerts regarding unusual activity near your garage. If you have other smart home accessories or a security system, you can also integrate a smart garage door opener.

It's time to upgrade the second-most-popular entrance to your home, so take a look at our buying guide for smart garage door openers. We've included our favorite, the Chamberlain Smartphone-Controlled Chain Drive Garage Door Opener, which offers one of the best companion app user experiences.

Considerations when choosing smart garage door openers

Types of connectivity

When it comes to smart garage door openers, effective functionality is dependent on effective connectivity, so you'll want to consider your options carefully.

Bluetooth garage door openers: While affordable, they don't always have the range or signal strength of WiFi openers. In fact, most Bluetooth openers only have a range of 200 feet, which means it won't work when you're away from home -- a feature that is generally prioritized. With that said, if you don't need to control your garage from a distance, a Bluetooth opener is an inexpensive option.

WiFi garage door openers: WiFi garage door openers are all the rage in this space, but there are a lot of features to consider and compare. If you're aware that you have a weak WiFi connection, you may need to consider other options.

Apps

WiFi smart garage door openers come with companion apps for Android and iOS, and some have better user experiences than others. Check out user feedback regarding compatibility issues, update reliability, and how streamlined the operation is.

Home hubs

While it's common for WiFi openers to be compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, there are some models that aren't. There are also other assistants, like WinkHome and Samsung SmartThings, which are hit and miss when it comes to compatibility. If integration is a top priority, you might find yourself spending more on a compatible opener.

IFTTT

If you utilize IFTTT (If That Then This), then you'll probably want to customize commands for your smart garage door opener, too. This web-based service is popular for smart homes, as you can create your own command series for connected devices. As an example, when you get home and open your garage door, you could also turn on lights and fans at the same time.

Z-Wave

If WiFi is weak in your home, a Z-Wave controller is an option, as it works on its own low-power RF network. With these, you can connect compatible smart garage door openers. This means the opener, as well as other compatible devices, can be controlled by a home hub like Alexa or Google Assistant. Choosing this option is more costly and setup can be rather involved, but once you integrate devices, you'll enjoy an ultra-convenient smart home.

Security and monitoring

Smart garage door openers are ideal for controlling who has access to your home. It's easy to limit and monitor access, and if necessary, to change it immediately. This security precaution is popular for those who run Airbnbs, hire temporary services or in any other way need to control access. You can also monitor activity around your garage, and integrate the smart garage door opener with your main security system.

Price

To install a smart garage door opener to your existing automatic garage door, expect to spend up to $60 for a Bluetooth system and closer to $80 for WiFi models. Top-of-the line models with integration capabilities cost between $200 and $400. Professional installation ranges from $200 to $500 -- though keep in mind that you get what you pay for.

FAQ

Q. If I install a smart garage door opener and sell my home, am I obligated to give it to the buyer?

A. It depends on your state laws regarding garage door access. If you'd like to bring your system to a new home, you may need to install a manual system in the garage of the home you're selling. For a definitive answer, ask your real estate attorney and realtor.

Q. I don't park my car in the garage, so is it worth getting a smart garage door opener?

A. Absolutely. In addition to easy control to open the garage door, you often have more security and safety features than you'd get from a traditional remote control. If you have an existing security system, you can integrate a compatible smart garage door opener.

Smart garage door openers we recommend

Best of the best: Chamberlain's Smartphone-Controlled Chain Drive Garage Door Opener

Our take: Streamlined system and quality hardware as well as quiet operation.

What we like: Easy-to-use unit comes with an opener and a control panel that attaches to the wall. Status updates for garage within 25 feet.

What we dislike: Some issues with malfunctioning, but overall excellent customer service to handle it.

Best bang for your buck: Nexx Garage's Remote Compatible Door Opener

Our take: System equipped with timers, settings, and reminders. Popular for the tech-savvy and detail-oriented homeowner.

What we like: Easy pairing with smartphones, and can be integrated with other devices.

What we dislike: If you're not tech savvy, you might need a pro to handle installation.

Choice 3: Genie's Aladdin Garage Door Controller

Our take: User-friendly operation with plenty of support from manufacturer's tutorial videos.

What we like: Automating controls on your phone is a breeze, and you can even set up permission/remote access for other family members.

What we dislike: None of the major bells and whistles of some other units, but it's reliable and gets the job done.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.