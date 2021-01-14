If your feline friends seem to inhale their food in the blink on an eye, a slow-feed cat bowl might make mealtimes a more civilized affair. These bowls put deliberate obstacles in the way, forcing cats to slow down their eating, leading to better digestion and a greater feeling of satiety.

Keep reading to learn all you'll need to know before selecting the best slow-feed cat bowl for your kitty. You can also check out our recommendations at the end, such as our top pick, the Pioneer Pet SmartCat Tiger Diner Cat Feeder, which makes chowing down more entertaining for your cat.

Considerations when choosing slow-feed cat bowls

Bowl design

Slow-feed cat bowls can have a range of designs to help prevent your kitty from rushing their food. The most simple design involves having a series of ridges in the bowl, which cats must eat around, slowing them down. Depending on the ridge design, cats can either eat in a regular way or use their paws to scoop food from between the ridges before eating it. Other slow-feed bowls can feature holes in an otherwise covered bowl, forcing your cat to use their paws to remove pieces of food before eating.

Food compatibility

Some slow-feed cat bowls are compatible with both wet and dry food, whereas others may only work with either wet or dry food. Most ridged bowls are suitable for wet food and dry food, though those with very shallow ridges work best with wet food. Any feeders that require the use of paws to retrieve the food only work with dry food.

Features

Capacity

Check the overall capacity to make sure your chosen slow-feeder meets the needs of you and your cats. Some hold enough for just one meal, whereas others have larger capacities that work well for multiple cats who tend to eat from the same bowl.

Nonslip base

A nonslip base helps prevent bowls from sliding around when placed on hard floors, such as tile or hardwood.

Materials

Plastic is a common and inexpensive material for slow-feed cat bowls, but you can also find ceramic bowls, which are heavier and don't trap bacteria the way plastic models do, thanks to their nonporous surface.

Price

Basic slow-feed cat bowls can cost less than $10, while the most elaborate options or those made from heavy ceramic cost up to $35.

FAQ

Q. Are slow-feed dog bowls suitable for cats?

A. Some slow-feed bowls are suitable for both cats and dogs, and some of those aimed at dogs work well for cats, too. Others, however, can have too large a space between ridges to slow cats down much, or can have ridges too deep and sides too high for cats to manage. While some slow-feed dog bowls work for cats, it's best to stick to those specifically designed for felines unless you're sure your chosen model is suitable.

Q. Can a slow-feed bowl help my cat lose weight?

A. Weight gain can be a problem for house cats who don't get as much exercise as those allowed to roam freely outdoors, as well as for kitties who simply prefer to spend most of their time lounging in their favorite sun spot, rather than roaming, stalking, and playing. The trick is getting the balance of food to exercise right, so sedentary cats need to eat less. Try telling your cat that at mealtime, though! Slow-feed bowls make your cat eat more slowly, thus they're more likely to feel sated than they would after a larger portion eaten quickly, which aids weight loss or makes it easier for cats to maintain a healthy weight.

Slow-feed cat bowls we recommend

Best of the best: Pioneer Pet SmartCat Tiger Diner Cat Feeder

Our take: Made from heavy ceramic, this feeder is highly durable and suitable for cats who tip lightweight options.

What we like: Cats must use their paws to remove food from holes, which slows them down and presents a fun challenge. Dishwasher safe. Large enough for multiple cats.

What we dislike: Suitable for dry food only.

Best bang for your buck: Trixie Tunnel Feeder

Our take: An inexpensive feeder that releases dry food from the hopper into various tunnels for cats to scoop out.

What we like: Hopper is covered so cats can't eat food directly from it. Wide base contains food and increases stability. Nonslip base. Also works with treats.

What we dislike: Kibble can occasionally get stuck in the hopper.

Choice 3: DotPet Slow Feeder Bowl

Our take: This simple ridged slow feeder bowl is made from ceramic and suitable for both wet and dry food.

What we like: If your cat doesn't like fishing for food with their paws, the low-ridged design is ideal. Bowl is dishwasher and microwave safe, and free from toxic minerals.

What we dislike: Can slide around on hard floors.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.