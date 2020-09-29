The best slow cooker of 2020

Some of the tastiest meals don't necessarily take a lot of effort or skill, but they can require patience. A slow cooker helps prepare ingredients and complete meals over time, letting foods and flavors combine for delicious offerings, particularly soups and stews.

One particular appeal of slow cookers is that most are safe to leave unattended, creating your meal over time as you tend to other needs. Some slow cookers are simple and easy to use, while others feature more elaborate and intricate functions.

To learn more, keep reading our guide, which takes an in-depth look at slow cookers to help you find the right one for your needs. We've also included our updated short list, which features two new additions and our long-standing favorite that's perfect if you're on a budget.

Best slow cookers of 2020

1. Instant Pot Duo: New to our short list, this impressive slow cooker can sauté, steam, and more.

2. Crock-Pot Cook-and-Carry Slow Cooker: Crock-Pot is always a classic, and we still love this affordable model, which is easy to use and clean.

3. Hamilton Beach Set-and-Forget Slow Cooker: Programmable features and a useful temperature probe put this Hamilton Beach model on our list.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

Key considerations

Among the first things to consider when shopping for a slow cooker is the capacity. They range in size from as small as a couple quarts to more than eight. Generally, a family of four is served well by a slow cooker around four or five quarts in size. However, consider how often you like to cook in bulk and have meals ready for the week.

Most slow cookers tend to be oval in shape and may take up a fair amount of counter space, so you'll likely want to store the cooker away when it's not in use. Just be sure you have a convenient place for it, as it'll be heavier and more cumbersome than most countertop appliances.

It's important to have either settings for certain meals or temperature controls, as specific meats in particular require exact cooking in order to be enjoyed. Some models may display the temperature of what's being cooked, while others simply have settings that will take care of the cooking.

Your slow cooker will feature an inner pot that can be removed from the shell. This allows for easier preparation and serving -- and also makes for convenient cleaning. Some pots are more versatile than others, and may be suitable for use in a microwave or oven.

Similarly, some models have glass lids that allow you to easily see what's going on inside, while advanced options that feature an array of extras may have a solid lid. Most slow cookers boast programmable features to offer quick and easy operation. Some may sport more advanced cooking functions, like sautéing or steaming for added convenience.

Basic slow cookers cost around $50, but more advanced models with extra features will run up to and over $100.

Slow cooker tips

Clean after every use. You'll want to thoroughly wash and dry the inner pot or odors may be trapped within and affect whatever is cooked subsequently.

Read the manual. Slow cookers are generally similar, but may have subtle nuances. It's important to understand exactly how yours operates to use it safely and effectively.

Plan ahead. The slow cooker is most effective when you're planning ahead of time. Anticipate what meals you'll enjoy and get the appliance going early in the day.

Avoid overcrowding. Particularly when it comes to soups and bean dishes, the items within your slow cooker will grow in size. Most slow cookers have a maximum fill line on the inner pot that should not be exceeded.

Get creative. Slow cookers offer a lot of cooking possibilities, but it's up to you to find recipes you like and to try out new things.

Heat first. Just like an oven, it's best to preheat your slow cooker first before throwing items inside. You'll find your meal more flavorful.

Avoid frozen foods. Thaw anything from the freezer before inserting it into the slow cooker. The temperature could lower too much and affect the taste and safety of the contents.

In-depth reviews for best slow cookers

Best of the best: Instant Pot Duo

What we like: Versatile countertop appliance that acts as a slow cooker along with six other functions, including options to sauté, steam, and warm.

What we dislike: Sizeable and pricey. May need to get rid of redundant appliances.

Best bang for your buck: Crock-Pot Cook-and-Carry Slow Cooker

What we like: An affordable and effective slow cooker that offers simple operation and immense convenience.

What we dislike: Warming mode may overcook items.

Choice 3: Hamilton Beach Set-and-Forget Slow Cooker

What we like: Sizeable, programmable slow cooker that measures temperature and includes an automatic warming mode.

What we dislike: Shell may heat up and the lid can be tricky to use.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.