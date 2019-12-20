The best sliding shower door

Shower curtains are a quick and convenient solution when you need to have your shower ready for immediate use. However, when you're in search of a more permanent solution, a good sliding shower door may do the trick. Sliding shower doors can be as attractive as they are functional, if you pick the right one. While some sliding shower doors can be a DIY installation job, others might require the help of a professional.

We've created the following helpful buying guide to help you choose the best sliding shower doors for your bathroom with reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is the DreamLine Enigma-X Frameless Sliding Shower Door, which is a sleek, frameless model that will continue to impress for years to come.

Considerations when choosing sliding shower doors

Measuring your space

Be sure to measure your shower precisely before choosing a sliding shower door. Some frameless models are extremely specific with their sizing, so even the slightest mixup in your measurements could cause you a big problem when you attempt to install.

Width

Total width is the measurement between the parallel walls of your shower. The most common sizes for showers are 36, 42, 48, and 60 inches. However, your shower may be somewhere in between those numbers, so be sure to measure both at the bottom of the stall and the top, because those two numbers could be different.

Door width is the width of the individual sliding door on your shower. The minimum standard width of a sliding shower door is 22 inches, while the maximum width is 36 inches. The length of your shower or tub will dictate what width of shower door will fit.

Height

When measuring, keep in mind that you only need to include the area covered by the shower stall itself, not the drywall that might be next to it. Most shower doors are six feet tall, including the top bar height. Some taller models are available, but you'll have to search for them specifically.

Frame style

Framed sliding shower doors have four sides of enclosure that keep the doors in place. The glass on a framed sliding shower door is usually thinner than other styles, which can make them feel somewhat flimsy.

Semi-framed doors only have a metal frame on between one and three sides. While the glass on these doors is somewhat thin as well, they usually cost a bit more than a framed shower door.

Frameless models have glass that is very thick. These doors can be customized to any size you need. Instead of metal framing, metal clamps and hinges secure the doors in place.

Type of glass

Clear glass looks modern and expensive. It can make your bathroom look larger and brighten your shower interior. The downside to this style is that it provides no privacy at all when you're in the shower. It also needs to be kept quite clean so it doesn't look grimy.

Frosted glass has a white finish, which is usually either etched or sanded. These doors offer privacy while still allowing a certain amount of light to pass through.

Textured glass is similar to frosted glass in effect but slightly different in design. It has a textured imprint that still lets light in while diffusing the clarity of the person behind it. One of the most popular styles of textured glass is called rain glass. As the name suggests, it looks like rain is falling on the door.

Tinted glass has a little bit of color to it. Some of the most popular tones for tinted sliding shower doors are copper and grey. They diffuse light, which actually makes your shower area relatively dark. They are modern looking and offer a high level of privacy.

Glass thickness

The thickness of your shower door's glass is highly dependent on the type of framing it has. Frameless models are usually made of the thickest glass. They typically measure between 2/8 of an inch and 1/2 of an inch thick, so they can provide the necessary stability. Framed and semi-framed models are made of much thinner glass.

Hardware materials

The hardware for a sliding shower door usually comes in either brushed aluminum, bronze, or chrome. Other options include brass or nickel, but they're not as popular. Try to pick a finish that goes well goes well with your sink and shower hardware.

Included hardware

Framed shower doors will include more metal, which will have a more prominent place in the aesthetics of your bathroom. Frameless doors come with handles and hinges.

Price

Most sliding shower doors cost between $250 and $1,000. The sliding shower doors at the lowest end are typically a basic, functional set of framed or semi-framed doors. For $500, you can expect to find a more well-crafted set of semi-framed doors or even a standard frameless door. The most expensive sliding shower doors are of all frames and styles and can even be cut into alternative shapes, such as curves and rectangles. While more expensive, it's advisable to pay for professional installation on these models.

FAQ

Q. Will I be able to slide both sides of a frameless sliding shower door?

A. Probably not. While many framed and semi-framed models have two movable doors, frameless models usually have one fixed side and one that's movable.

Q. Are frameless shower doors less safe than framed models?

A. All shower doors are usually made from tempered glass. This makes them strong and, theoretically, shatter-resistant. Frameless shower doors are no less safe than framed or semi-framed doors.

Sliding shower doors we recommend

Best of the best: DreamLine's Enigma-X Frameless Sliding Shower Door

Our take: Clean and modern design to make any bathroom beautiful.

What we like: Stain-resistant coating. Operation is extremely smooth and quiet.

What we dislike: Installation can be challenging.

Best bang for your buck: Delta's Trinsic Semi-Frameless Traditional Sliding Shower Door

Our take: Looks like a million bucks, but will only cost you much less.

What we like: Come in a number of different glass and hardware options. Glass feels extremely sturdy.

What we dislike: A few users reported missing hardware pieces.

Choice 3: Basco's Classic Sliding Shower Door

Our take: A decent sliding shower door at a reasonable price.

What we like: Simple, easy-to-use design. Easy installation.

What we dislike: Has a less substantial, cheaper feel to it compared to other models.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.