The best sleeper sofa

A sleeper sofa is one of the easiest ways to host guests overnight, particularly if you're short on space or lack a spare room. When you aren't playing host, the sleeper sofa serves as seating.

Sleeper sofas come in a wide variety of styles and options. Before making a purchase, consider key factors that influence comfort and functionality including mattress type, size, materials, and price. Our buying guide explores these factors and we share our top product recommendations at the end, including our favorite, the elegant Victorian-style Novogratz Brittany Sleeper Sofa. It features a firm memory-foam mattress and works well with contemporary or classic décor.

Considerations when choosing sleeper sofas

Traditional sleeper sofa

A traditional sleeper sofa hides the mattress inside its frame, which pulls out into a bed when the cushions are removed. It looks just like a standard couch when not in use as a guest bed. The cushioned arms and back make a comfortable headboard when the mattress is pulled out.

However, traditional sleepers usually come with a thinner, less-than-supportive mattress that needs to be supplemented with a mattress topper for comfort. These sofas also tend to be a little squeaky.

Futon sleeper sofa

A futon-style sleeper converts into a flat bed as the back cushions fold downward. Futons are usually less expensive than traditional sleeper sofas. They also convert into a bed more quickly than their traditional counterparts and offer thicker, more comfortable mattresses.

Even so, the futon's basic design may not appeal to some buyers or to guests who prefer the look and feel of a more traditional mattress. Futon mattresses are also typically quite firm, which may not work for everyone.

Features

Mattress type

The mattress inside budget and mid-range sleeper sofas is usually made of 6-inch memory foam. Higher-end models often include extra comfort layers and a waterproof cover.

Futon-style mattresses are usually a bit thicker (8 inches) and made of foam or polyfill for a firmer, and arguably more comfortable mattress.

Size

Most sleepers are loveseats with two or three cushions that open up into a queen or full-size bed. While it's possible to find king-size sleepers, they are a bit of a rarity. Most sleepers need around 8 feet to fully expand, so make sure you consider that length when planning your purchase.

Material

Sleeper sofas are usually covered with softer materials like microfiber and chenille, although it's possible to find leather, upholstered, and vinyl options. Frames may be either metal or wood. Typical futon options include upholstery or microfiber.

Price

Sleeper sofas come in a wide range of quality and pricing options, starting at $150 on the lower end and running upward of $2,000. Budget sleepers are usually simple padded futons, while more expensive sleepers offer more stylish sofa designs, higher-end mattresses, and more durable construction.

FAQ

Q. Do sleeper sofas include bedding?

A. As far as bedding goes, most sleeper sofas come with just a mattress and a protective mattress cover -- you need to supply sheets and a comforter. You might also consider adding a comfortable mattress topper, since sleeper sofa mattresses are notoriously on the thinner side.

Q. What's the best way to keep a sleeper sofa clean and fresh?

A. There are several ways you can keep your sleeper in good condition. If your sleeper model is covered with chenille, microfiber, or other fabric, treat it with a water-resistant spray before use to avoid stains from spills. Have your sleeper sofa steam cleaned regularly, and always keep clean sheets on the mattress.

Sleeper sofas we recommend

Best of the best: Novogratz's Brittany Sleeper Sofa

Our take: Attractive Victorian-style sofa with tufted velour upholstery and quality construction.

What we like: Functional yet elegant style that pairs well with contemporary or classic décor. Tufted upholstery hides sleeper foam. Several color choices available.

What we dislike: Quite firm, which may not appeal to some customers. Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Milliard's Tri-Fold Foam Folding Mattress and Sofa Bed

Our take: Simple, affordable option that doubles as a guest bed and mini sofa.

What we like: Lightweight and easily portable. Ideal for small spaces and apartments. Washable cover. Comes in twin and full sizes.

What we dislike: A few customers complain of sagging over time.

Choice 3: DHP's Paxson Convertible Futon

Our take: Versatile futon sleeper with a durable design and modern style.

What we like: Can be positioned several different ways for sleeping or sitting. Perfect for smaller spaces. Wooden legs and sturdy construction.

What we dislike: Cushions may sag with regular use. Some assembly required.

