The best sleep romper for women

If you have trouble sleeping at night, consider that what you wear to bed can contribute to your tossing and turning. Nightgowns and pajamas can bunch and twist and add to the struggle. A romper is a single piece of fabric that acts as both a sleep top and bottom and won’t ride up or down as you slumber.

There are long-sleeve, short-sleeve, and tank versions with bottoms that come in different lengths. Read our buying guide to find the best sleep romper for you. And don’t miss our top picks at the end, like this long-sleeve romper by Moxeay, which is comfortable and cute.

Considerations when choosing sleep rompers for women

Fabrics

Sleep rompers should be comfortable above all else, and material has a lot to do with that.

Cotton: This natural material is highly breathable, making it an excellent choice for sleeping in warmer weather. Cotton is also very soft. Though machine-washable, be aware that cotton can shrink, especially in the dryer. For skin sensitivities, organic cotton is gentle on the skin.

Fleece: For colder nights, try a fleece romper. It’s plush and insulating, bringing both softness and warmth. It’s machine-washable, but it can pill and deteriorate over time. Fleece may be too hot if you run warm.

Flannel: For the softness of fleece and breathability of cotton, flannel is an excellent choice. Ideal for cold weather, flannel keeps you cozy but doesn’t overheat you. Be mindful to follow the care instructions on the label since flannel is prone to shrinking.

Polyester blends: Polyester is a durable material that won’t shrink in the wash or lose its shape over time. For breathability and softness, polyester is often blended with cotton. If you sweat in your sleep, however, poly blends are not great at wicking moisture. As a synthetic material, it may cause irritation to sensitive skin.

Silk: Lingerie-style rompers are made of silk, a natural material that is hypoallergenic. Silk is optimal in warm weather because it keeps you cool and is breathable and lightweight. However, this luxurious material often comes with a higher price tag.

Satin: For a less expensive material with the feel of silk, satin is a synthetic alternative. It’s often a blend of silk, nylon, and/or polyester. Satin is lightweight and cooling and used in more lingerie-style rompers.

Features

Leg length

The majority of sleep rompers have a mid-thigh hem in a shorts-style cut. Others have a capri or full-length leg. Lingerie-style rompers have a high-cut short for a sexy look.

Sleeves

Sleeveless rompers either have a tank-style cut or spaghetti straps for summer slumbering. Short-sleeve rompers are another popular style for their casual t-shirt tops. Long-sleeve rompers are not as popular but are easy to find on full-length sleep rompers.

Fastenings

While many rompers have a pull-on design, it’s not always as easy as it sounds, which is why some rompers have snaps, buttons, or zippers down their fronts. This is a handy feature for bathroom runs in the middle of the night. Consumers find snaps the most convenient fastenings.

Colors and patterns

Sleep rompers come in a range of colors and patterns from solid, neutral colors like black or gray to on-trend tie-dye patterns and leopard prints. Beige and pastel colors are also popular for rompers.

Hood

Hoods are a cozy feature on sleep rompers designed for colder weather. Both decorative and functional, hoods are typically only found on full-length rompers designed to keep you extra warm in the winter.

Price

Women’s sleep rompers range in price from $13 to $64. Considering that they contain both a top and bottom, even high-end rompers are generally more economical than a pajama set.

FAQ

Q. Can I wear my romper outside the house?

A. The majority of sleep rompers are multipurpose and can be worn outside the house for casual activities like errands and are best paired with sneakers. Silk or satin rompers are designed for bedroom use only.

Q. Do rompers fit true to size?

A. It depends on the manufacturer. It’s best to read consumer reviews to see if a romper runs small or large. A snug fit can be uncomfortable, especially if you move a lot in your sleep. Rompers typically run from sizes small to extra-large.

Sleep rompers for women we recommend

Best of the best: Moxeay V-Neck One-Piece Bodysuit Romper

Our take: A fitted button-down romper that’s made of comfortable stretch material.

What we like: Stylish cut and plunging V-neck is flattering on all body types. Can be paired with pants or a skirt. Unique long-sleeve and short-bottom combo.

What we dislike: Snaps are a struggle to undo for some.

Best bang for your buck: Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit

Our take: A versatile long romper with a tank top for sleep time or daytime use.

What we like: Relaxed loungewear cut is ultra-comfy and multipurpose. Poly blend stretches without losing its shape. Comes in six solid colors.

What we dislike: Runs large but is great for tall women.

Choice 3: BOCOTUBE Casual Short-Sleeve Romper with Pockets

Our take: A trendy, lightweight romper for lounging or sleeping.

What we like: A wide selection of tie-dye prints, floral patterns, and solid colors to choose from. Cotton and polyester blend keeps you cool in the summer months.

What we dislike: Though machine-washable, this romper is hang-dry only.

