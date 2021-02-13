The best sleep bra

Sleep bras keep everything in place and offer comfortable support while you’re in bed, and they can also be worn for lounging and low-key hanging out at home. Sleep bras are wireless and many resemble sports bras but without the uncomfortable compression. If you’re nursing, special sleep bras are available for you. There are also different styles for non-nursing wearers, like racerback and molded bras.

Read on to learn more about choosing the right size and fit so you can blissfully sleep the night away. We’ve included our top product recommendations at the end, like this seamless and wireless option by Bali.

Considerations when choosing sleep bras

Styles of sleep bras

Traditional: For women with medium to large breasts, traditional sleep bras are designed to give you wireless support while you slumber. They feature a closure at the back, just like regular bras but don’t offer quite as much support. Some are lightly padded. For a lightweight design, select a non-padded sleep bra.

Racerback: If you have large breasts and you’re looking for more support than a traditional sleep bra, a racerback style is your best bet. The racerback straps help disperse weight and can relieve back, shoulder, and neck pain associated with larger chests. They typically don’t have closures.

Molded: For medium to large breasts, molded sleep bras offer cups to support individual breasts and provide some shape. These bras are completely seamless so you won’t have to worry about anything digging into your skin as you sleep.

Nursing/maternity: Designed for pregnant and nursing mothers, these sleep bras are made from stretchy, forgiving material to accommodate growing breast size and feature easy, pull-aside nursing access. Like all sleep bras, they don’t have an underwire and are made from soft fabrics.

Features

Material

The best materials for sleep bras are soft and breathable. Cotton is highly popular for this reason and is ideal for wearers with skin sensitivities, especially organic cotton. Other smooth and soft materials are microfiber and Lycra/spandex blends. Some sleep bras feature decorative lace.

Pull-on

The majority of sleep bras are designed to be pulled over the head and don’t require you to fasten any closures. The benefit of this feature is that there aren’t any fasteners that can dig into your skin while you sleep. The downside is that getting a bra over your head, especially if you have limited mobility, isn’t as easy as those with fasteners.

Closures

Hooks-and-eyes are familiar fasteners for anyone who owns a regular bra. These closures are also featured on some sleep bras, especially those for larger-chested wearers, and they make the bra easier to get on and off. A front clasp is the easiest closure and is generally more comfortable for sleeping than back closures.

Versatility

Many sleep bras, especially those in bralette styles, can be worn as daytime bras with casual clothing and loungewear. For this, we recommend styles that feature wider elastic bands at the bottom because they offer great support and help keep everything in place.

Price

Depending on the quality of materials used, prices for sleep bras typically range from $10 to $50.

FAQ

Q. I’m a hot sleeper. Which sleep bra is right for me?

A. If you sweat when you sleep, we suggest a sleep bra made of moisture-wicking material, like nylon/spandex blends. Unpadded cotton sleep bras are also lightweight and highly breathable.

Q. Do sleep bras fit true to size?

A. Sleep bras are designed to be more comfortable in fit than regular bras and are often looser, so there’s usually no need to size up. Sleep bras come in sizes XS to XXL, depending on the brand.

Sleep bras we recommend

Best of the best: Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Easylite Seamless Wireless Bra

Our take: A pull-on sleep bra that offers ample coverage and keeps you cool while you sleep.

What we like: Seamless design doesn’t have any closures or parts that bind, pinch, or pull your skin. Full coverage. Smooth, moisture-wicking nylon/spandex blend.

What we dislike: Must be hand washed.

Best bang for your buck: Jockey Modern Micro Ballet Crop Bra

Our take: A versatile, affordable sleep bra that can also be worn around the house.

What we like: Features removable pads. Wire-free bra cups offer some shape under clothing. Seamless pullover design is stretchy. Washable microfiber.

What we dislike: Loses shape from repeated use.

Choice 3: Calvin Klein Women’s CK One Cotton Unlined Bralette

Our take: Combining sexy thin straps and utilitarian coverage, the iconic brand offers a near-perfect sleep bra.

What we like: Super-thin straps minimize shoulder discomfort. Straps are adjustable. Cotton blend is comfy and machine-washable.

What we dislike: Bottom band runs tight and may be too narrow for supporting larger breasts.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.