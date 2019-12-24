Best sleds for heading out into a winter wonderland

You can still get outside in the wintertime and have fun no matter how chilly it gets: Sled season is here.

Whether you're picking up a sled for your kids or you're just a kid at heart, there are lots of options to choose from. While you really can't go wrong with any of them, you might be wondering which is best for who.

Enjoy runnings all season long with the perfect snow shredder.

Check out our roundup of the best sleds on the internet so you can keep occupied over the holidays and make the most of the winter season.

For kids

Airhead Sno-boggan Wood Sled: $32.96 at Amazon (was $49.99)

This 36-inch sled is built to last with its dense wood design. A layer of foam provides comfortable cushioning for riders and absorbs shock in bumpy conditions. It has side handles for steering as well as a tug rope at the front.

Paricon Toddler Boggan Sled: $19.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Is it your little one's first experience in the snow? This charming red sled adopts a booster-seat design with rear padding and safety straps. Enjoy pulling your favorite sledder around -- plus, you'll burn a few calories while you're at it.

Airhead University Snow Tray Sled: $12.70 at Amazon

This budget-friendly and lightweight sled borrows its design from none other than a cafeteria lunch tray. At 18 by 12 inches, it's easy for kids to carry around snowy grounds for hours of fun. It even fits in luggage for holiday trips.

Flexible Flyer Metal Snow Disc Saucer Sled: $28.04 at Amazon (was $37.96)

Made from Bethlehem steel, this flying saucer retains its shape while it glides across snow. At 26 inches in diameter, it's the perfect size for kids to get a front-row seat on a trip down the mountain. It even has rope grips for controlled handling.

For adults

Bradley Commercial Snow Tube for Adults: $119.99 at Amazon

The Cadillac of inflatable adult sleds, this design delivers the smoothest downhill ride around.

Made from industrial vinyl, it's built to last through several snowy seasons. It even comes with a 6-foot tow leash if you've had a bit too much eggnog and need some help getting back home.

Yukon Charlie's Hammerhead Pro HD Steerable Snow Sled: $138.57 on Amazon (was $153.44)

Get in the zone as you fly down the mountain headfirst in this aluminum frame sled. It features a leaf spring steering system to navigate tight twists and turns. It's pricey, but the experience is worth every penny.

Flexible Flyer Metal Runner Sled: $109.53 on Amazon

Adults can hearken back to childhood winters with this classic wood and steel sled. The vintage style is 48 inches long and has a 250-pound. weight capacity. Even when it's not in use, it adds a decorative touch to a foyer or mounted on the wall.

Eurosled Merikan Missile Sled, from $60.73 at Amazon

It's as fast as it sounds. Park your rear on this sled and hold on for the ride of your life as you fly by fellow sledders. This minimalist sled is designed for smooth handling and speed, so get ready for a fast-paced sledding session.

Lightweight sleds

A-DUDU Snow Tube Inflatable Sled: $36.99 on Amazon

Inflate this sled in a minute or less with a hairdryer to hit the hills in no time. Its design cradles your body and gives you peace of mind with double-reinforced plastic handles. With a 500-pound weight capacity, it's ideal for kids and adults alike.

Sled Legs Wearable Snow Sleds: $50.00 at Amazon

Kids look like superheroes in these nifty sleds that attach to their calves. They'll love the thrill and freedom of hands-free sledding while they glide down hills effortlessly. They can get up and climb back to the top of the hill without the hassle of lugging a sled uphill, too.

Paricon Snow Screamer Foam Sled: $24.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

This lightweight foam sled features a slick bottom for speedy sailing downhill. The curled-up front lip lets kids sit upright or lay headfirst for a fun ride. Even at only 3.5 pounds, it's designed to accommodate up to two seated riders.

Airhead Silly Polar Bear Foam Sled: $21.99 at Amazon

Kids will love the polar bear-inspired design as well as its thick foam cushioning. Its unique shape and handle placement lets kids steer and control the sled as they descend hills.

Sledding with friends

Bradley Ultimate Towable Snow Tube Sled: $399.00 on Amazon

Three's a crowd, except when it comes to this sled. Kids can enjoy tobogganing down the mountain with two of their friends in tow -- literally. All riders can hold on for dear life, courtesy of reinforced nylon handles located at each seat.

Slippery Racer Downhill Xtreme Toboggan Snow Sled: $33.30 at Amazon (was $36.05)

Couples will enjoy tandem rides in this heavy-duty plastic two-seater. Its aerodynamic design gives the zippiest trip a pair could ask for. The sled is also treated with IceVex cold-resistant coating, so it's well-prepared for sledding in plunging temperatures.

Best Choice Products Plastic Toboggan for Kids: $33.99 at Amazon (was $37.94)

This 48"-inch sled accommodates up to three riders with a total weight capacity of 275 pounds. It's made from non-toxic, commercial-grade plastic to provide years of sledding joy. Parents can even tug tired kids home at the end of a full day of sledding.

