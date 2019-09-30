What's the point of snow if you don't have a sled to enjoy it? Of course, kids love sledding, but adults can join in the fun with the right kind of sled. Soon the whole family will be flying down a snowy slope with glee.

Read this guide for information on how to pick the best sled and for a handful of recommendations. Our top choice is the classic Flexible Flyer Metal Runner Sled, which is a large well-constructed option that will last for many winters to come.

Considerations when choosing sleds

Types

First off, you need to find the right kind of sled. This will depend on who the intended user is and the desired sledding experience. These are some of the most popular sled types; though, it certainly isn't an exhaustive list:

Runner: Runner sleds are the traditional types of sled you might have used as a child. They have metal or wooden runners usually with a wooden slatted top to sit on.

Toboggan: Toboggans have flat bottoms (often with lengthway channels for easier sliding) and slightly raised sides. The majority of modern toboggans are plastic, but in the past they were usually made from wood.

Saucer: Saucers are round single-person sleds that are lightweight and tend to move quickly but are fairly difficult to control.

Materials

The vast majority of modern sleds are made from plastic. It's an inexpensive choice that's also lightweight enough for kids to carry back to the top of the sledding hill, but its durability varies. Wooden and metal sleds are highly durable, but they cost more than plastic options and can be heavy.

Features

Capacity

How many people do you want to fit on a sled? The majority have a capacity of one, but you can find sleds suited to multiple riders. It's rare for sleds' capacities to hold more than two or three.

Age group

Not all sleds are suited to all age groups. The majority are designed to suit most children. Options are more limited for younger kids who might be too small for average sleds and older kids who might be too large for average sleds. You can also find sleds big enough for adults.

Tow rope

Some sleds have a rope attached, so you can easily tow the sled along with little ones sitting on it. This rope also makes it easier to pull back up to the top of the hill and can be used to help steer in some cases.

Price

If you're looking for a bargain, cheap plastic sleds cost as little as $10 to $20. On the other end of the price spectrum, you can pay more than $200 for high-end sleds. You can find some great mid-range options for about $30 to $60.

FAQ

Q. Are sleds safe for children?

A. As with almost any physical activity, we can't claim that sledding is completely risk-free, but as long as you choose your sledding spot carefully, sleds are fairly safe for children. Always choose a sledding hill that isn't too steep for your child to handle, has no hazards at the bottom (roads, rivers, or walls, for instance), and has a flat area at the bottom where the sled can easily glide to a halt. Be sure your child uses the sled safely (no sledding back-to-front or standing up), and if you're still concerned, consider buying a safety helmet.

Q. How long can I expect my sled to last?

A. This depends on the quality and how often you use it. A cheap plastic sled may only last a winter or two with regular use. A metal or wooden sled could last a decade or more -- it will cost more, though.

Sleds we recommend

Best of the best: Flexible Flyer's Steel Runner Sled

Our take: A quality runner sled that's big enough for an adult and a child to use together.

What we like: Made from solid wood on metal runners. Easy to steer with feet, hands, or a rope. Classic design. Arrives fully assembled.

What we dislike: Some buyers complain about flimsy wooden slats.

Best bang for your buck: AIRHEAD's Plastic Rocket Snow Sled

Our take: A simple lightweight plastic sled that slides quickly down slopes for an exhilarating ride.

What we like: Can be steered with handles and bodyweight. Light enough to easily carry back up hills. High-impact plastic construction is surprisingly durable.

What we dislike: Doesn't work well on more gradual slopes.

Choice 3: Paricon's Toddler Boggan Sleds

Our take: A compact towing sled for pulling babies and toddlers over ice and snow, but it's not designed for riding down slopes.

What we like: The high back provides plenty of support for tiny passengers. Long tow rope makes it easy to pull along. Wide base adds stability.

What we dislike: Doesn't work as well on deep loose snow.

