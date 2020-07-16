Best skincare options for hot, humid summer months

If you don't have a summer-specific skincare routine, you should.

During the hotter, more humid parts of the year, it's important to protect your skin from increased sun exposure and loss of hydration through excess sweating.

The summer months can be a tricky time for those prone to oily skin, hyperpigmentation, and other skin conditions due to hot weather and excess sun exposure.

Less is more during the hotter months, so it's important to make the products you choose to put on your skin really count. We've compiled a list of skincare options for your face and body that should keep you protected, hydrated, and glowing this summer.

Best sunscreens for summer

EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad Spectrum SPF 44: $35.50 at Dermstore

Sun protection is key during the summer months. We love this tinted SPF because it protects against UV and visible light. This is a mineral sunscreen, so it's a good option for sensitive and rosacea-prone skin.

Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30: $30 at Sephora

If you'd prefer an untinted SPF or have a darker skin tone, we'd suggest this mineral sunscreen from Biossance. It lightweight and blends into the skin without leaving a gray or white cast like most sunscreens.

Tarte Cosmetics Tarteguard 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 30: $28 at Dermstore

It's not enough to apply sunscreen once in the morning and then go about your day. Regular reapplication is essential to protecting your skin from UVA/UVB rays, particularly if you suffer from hyperpigmentation. This powder sunscreen makes reapplication easy, and it has a light vanilla scent.

CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30: $15.50 at Amazon

Your face isn't the only part of your body that needs sun protection. This mineral sunscreen from CeraVe is specially formulated for those with sensitive skin. It also has three essential ceramics to lock in moisture, which is extra important during the summer. Be aware that this sunscreen can leave a white cast.

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion: $15.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a standard sunscreen to wear while swimming or doing other outdoor activities, we'd suggest this vegan, reef-friendly sunscreen by Sun Bum. It's formulated with vitamin E to protect skin from free radicals.

Best summer skincare for your face

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser: $17.38 at Amazon

Cleansing at night will remove dirt and debris that has built up on the face throughout the day, which is especially important in the summer. We'd suggest this cleanser for those with normal to oily skin.

DERMAdoctor Ain't Misbehavin' Healthy Toner with Glycolic & Lactic Acid: $39 at Dermstore

If you're looking to fade hyperpigmentation from acne scarring, you may want to talk to your dermatologist about adding a toner to your skincare routine, as they're designed to even out skin tone. Ain't Misbehavin' is formulated with mild glycolic acid and lactic acid to exfoliate and help fade dark marks. Only use once a day in the mornings.

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector: $28.50 at Ulta

If you're looking to use a serum this summer, we'd suggest a vitamin C serum like this option from Vichy. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that protects against skin damage from free radicals and promotes collagen production. This serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid to help brighten skin.

KRAVE Beauty Great Barrier Relief: $47.99 at Amazon

This soothing serum from Korean cosmetic company Great Barrier Relief is an excellent addition to your nighttime skincare routine. It's designed to reduce inflammation and soothe skin from a day's worth of damage. The serum has a rich nutty smell from the tamanu oil.

Best summer skincare for your body

CeraVe Body Wash with Salicylic Acid: $12.99 at Amazon

A gentle body wash is a great option for removing dirt and debris that builds up on your skin, especially during the summer months. This body wash is formulated with salicylic acid to exfoliate and soften rough skin (like keratosis pilaris, or KP) and niacinamide to calm skin. Users say it works well with KP and body acne.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Fragrance-free Hydrating Body Gel Cream: $7.39 at Amazon (was $9.69)

Once your skin is clean but before it's fully dry, consider using a moisturizer with hyaluronic acid, like this quick-absorbing option from Neutrogena. Hyaluronic acid helps retain moisture and fight dry skin. Users love that this gel moisturizer lasts all day and keeps skin soft without feeling greasy.

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme Detoxifying Hydrator: $55 at Sephora

If you do get a sunburn this summer, we'd suggest lathering on this hydrating cucumber gel mask from Peter Thomas Roth to help soothe irritated skin. It can either be used as an overnight mask or you can apply it for 10-15 minutes. Users say this mask works well on oily skin and leaves all skin types feeling hydrated and smooth.

