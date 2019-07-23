The best skin moisture analyzer

The key to glowing, radiant, youthful-looking skin is hydration. But before you slather on extra moisturizer, did you know you can measure the moisture in your skin with a nifty gadget called a skin moisture analyzer? These little devices give quick readings so you can accurately customize your skincare regimen. Some analyzers even suggest skincare products based on your data, and others connect to apps that'll chart your moisture trends.

If you're curious, read more about these devices to hack your beauty routine. We've also included our top recommendations, like this highly accurate one by New Spa.

What is a skin moisture analyzer?

Skin moisture analyzers are portable devices that can test various skin factors using something called bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA). Two probes on the end of these small, stick-like gadgets use BIA technology to pass a painless electric current from one sensor through the skin to another. Your skin's moisture level is determined by the time it takes for that current to travel through the skin, usually displayed in a percentage on an LCD screen. In addition to your skin's moisture, analyzers can also determine oil content and softness levels.

Considerations when choosing skin moisture analyzers

Size & shape: Skin moisture analyzers are small, around 1 inch wide and 3 to 7 inches long. Longer, slimmer ones are pen-shaped and may have small displays. Shorter and wider ones generally have easier-to-read larger displays. Other analyzers are shaped like a disk with a hole in the center. These send your results to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Battery: Skin moisture analyzers run on battery power and some are rechargeable while others are not. Battery type ranges from AAA to C to AG13, and smaller batteries make for lighter units. Be aware that analyzers that don't have rechargeable/removable batteries will typically last only a year or two, despite manufacturers' claims that it will work longer.

Features

Moisture detection: This is the most important feature for these products. Your moisture level is detected by gently pressing the unit's probes against your skin for a few seconds. The results appear on an LCD screen or smartphone app as a percentage.

Oil detection: This feature included in some analyzers will measure how oily your skin is. This can help you determine whether a new skincare product is addressing your oily skin issue or not.

Skin softness: Another useful feature to help you improve the quality of your skin with products is a unit that rates your softness. It bases this measurement on a combo of your oil and moisture levels.

Bluetooth connectivity: The most technologically advanced skin moisture analyzers use Bluetooth to connect to an app on your smartphone that not only displays the moisture reading but creates charts to show your patterns, too. They may also give skincare advice tailored to your reading.

Cap and stand: You definitely want to select a unit that has a cap to protect the probes. Sensors that are dirty or have been damaged will give inaccurate results. Some units also come with a stand for charging and countertop use.

Memory: If you want to compare your results over a period of time, select a unit with memory capacity. More basic ones will save up to five readings, while units that connect to an app boast a much greater capacity and even create a graph to track your results.

Skin moisture analyzer prices

Skin moisture analyzers range in price from $10 for a basic unit to upwards of $80 for a Bluetooth-enabled model.

FAQ

Q. When is the best time to use a skin moisture analyzer?

A. The best time to test your skin is in the evening after you've washed and dried your face. Take readings from the same location for accurate comparison.

Q. Is there anything that can affect the accuracy of a skin moisture analyzer?

A. Yes. A few factors that can affect the accuracy of your results are makeup, skincare products (like serums or moisturizers), excessive perspiration or recent exercise, and your body's hydration level.

Skin moisture analyzers we recommend

Best of the best: New Spa Skin Moisture Analyzer

Our take: Highly accurate analyzer that detects moisture and other skin conditions.

What we like: Helps users determine whether moisturizing products are actually hydrating skin. Reliable results. Easy one-touch button operation.

What we dislike: Simple device, not designed for multiple readings in different areas.

Best bang for your buck: Anself Skin Analyzer

Our take: Affordable and highly portable moisture skin analyzer.

What we like: Small device fits comfortably in your hand or can be slipped into your makeup bag. Memory capacity up to five measurements. Helpful instruction manual.

What we dislike: Though batteries are replaceable, can be difficult to remove.

Choice 3: Zinnor Portable Skin Moisture Analyzer

Our take: A great unit for on-the-go measurements.

What we like: Affordable. Highly portable; thin, pen-like shape will fit in a variety of pockets. Large LCD screen.

What we dislike: Nothing.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.