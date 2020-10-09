The best ski and snowboard wax

For maximum enjoyment on the slopes, whether you're looking to glide with ease or race quickly downhill, affixing wax to your ski or snowboard is essential. Wax helps ease friction on the mountain, offering higher speeds while expending less energy when skiing or snowboarding. What's more, wax can help increase the lifespan of your skis or board, preventing your equipment from drying out too quickly and wearing down over time.

Our guide will detail what to look for in ski and snowboard wax, why this option from Hertel Wax is our top pick, and how you can save time, energy, and money with the right choice.

Considerations when choosing ski and snowboard waxes

Wax type

There are a few different kinds of wax, each of which caters to a specific style and usage. These may be used individually or in tandem.

Hot wax: This most common type of wax is applied with a wax iron and caters to most styles of skiing and snowboarding. It is the most comprehensive and longest lasting option but takes time to affix.

Rub-on wax: While this wax doesn't last as long as hot wax, it applies quickly and easily, allowing you to hit the slopes right away. This can also be used supplementally to fill in any gaps.

Spray-on wax: Even quicker than rub-on, this is easy to use but doesn't last particularly long. Spray-on wax is better used to patch up any areas that need a quick fill instead of applying it all over.

Conditions

Some waxes are better during specific weather conditions than others. Wet snow tends to remove most wax more quickly, which is why you may find some better during such conditions. Similarly, most wax is adequate amid moderate temperatures, but there are better options when it drops to an extreme cold. Excess moisture or deep freeze can cause the wax to wear off more quickly. Look for waxes that are all-temperature or purchase a couple options to cover you in all conditions.

Features

Materials

Waxes consist of different ingredients, and the main component may affect the properties and subsequent usage of the wax.

Hydrocarbon: This is the most popular primary ingredient. These deliver high speeds, however they are not among the environmentally friendly options.

Graphite: Those waxes featuring graphite will help you glide more easily, thereby saving up some energy, especially when conditions are wet.

Molybdenum: Similar to graphite, moly additives keep friction from building that will slow you down. These are better, though, at preventing particles from sticking to your board than graphite, so you may obtain higher speeds, too.

Fluorocarbon: The most effective additive, fluorocarbon increases speed on dry snow and prevents moisture and particles from sticking and slowing you down in wet snow. Using wax with fluorocarbon will also help the lifespan of your skies and snowboard by keeping moisture away.

Plant-based: Some companies specialize in plant-based wax, usually made of soy. These waxes will be environmentally friendly and sustainable and look to recreate the top speed and easy gliding potential of the more common waxes.

Price

Most ski and snowboard wax will cost around $1 to $3 per ounce and usually come in blocks of 10 to 20 ounces. How frequently you apply and use your skis or snowboard will determine how often you need to replenish your stock. Buying and applying your own wax will be cheaper than having a shop do it for you.

FAQ

Q. How long after applying wax can I hit the slopes?

A. If you're applying hot wax, you'll need to allow it to cool on your ski or snowboard, which can take around 30 minutes, so plan ahead. For other types, a matter of minutes will suffice and you're ready to go.

Q. How often should I apply wax?

A. If you're skiing fairly regularly, you should apply wax two or three times a week. If you notice you're slowing down a bit while gliding, it's probably time to reapply. You'll need to apply more frequently when skiing or boarding in wet conditions or in such weather than isn't favorable to the type of wax you're using.

Ski and snowboard waxes we recommend

Best of the best: Hertel Wax's Super Hot Sauce

Our take: Comprehensive, long-lasting wax that works in dry and wet conditions.

What we like: Easy to apply, can be rubbed or ironed on. Preserves skis and snowboards over multiple seasons.

What we dislike: Not designed to fill in gaps.

Best bang for your buck: Demon United's Ski and Snowboard Speed Wax

Our take: Unique ski and snowboard wax that boasts pleasant aromas.

What we like: Varied scent options that add some enjoyment to the waxing process. Can last for seasons in moderate conditions. Great value.

What we dislike: Not ideal when used during extreme cold.

Choice 3: Swix's Biodegradable Ski and Snowboard Wax

Our take: Quality, environmentally friendly wax designed to last long.

What we like: Sustainable option that works best in moderate conditions. Offers impressive, easy gliding.

What we dislike: May take a little more effort to apply.

